Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Judge grills attorneys over suit challenging Michigan results

By Harper Neidig
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kIw81_0audat1d00

A federal judge grilled attorneys involved in a lawsuit that sought to overturn Michigan's election results during a hearing Monday over whether the lawyers should be sanctioned for their conduct in the case.

U.S. District Court Judge Linda Parker posed pointed questions for the attorneys who made baseless claims in court that widespread election fraud caused former President Trump to lose the state to President Biden .

Parker appeared concerned that the affidavits submitted by the plaintiffs' attorneys to support their election fraud claims may have violated the rules of professional conduct governing lawyers in federal court.

"I need to point out here that my concern is that the counsel here have submitted affidavits that suggest and make the public believe that there was something wrong with the election and that is what this is all about," said the judge, who was appointed by former President Obama. "That's what these affidavits were designed to show, that there was something wrong in Michigan, there was something wrong in Wayne County."

The lengthy and crowded virtual hearing was contentious, with attorneys clashing with each other and the judge, as several filings were scrutinized one by one for their propriety.

The city of Detroit and Michigan's secretary of state asked the court to impose sanctions after the lawsuit failed to alter the results of the election. The local and state officials are calling for the plaintiffs to reimburse the legal costs, and Detroit is even seeking an order prohibiting the plaintiffs' lawyers from practicing law in the Eastern District of Michigan.

Plaintiffs filed the lawsuit just weeks after Election Day, alleging public officials and voting machine companies "illegally and fraudulently" manipulated votes in the state "to elect Joe Biden as President of the United States."

Some of the attorneys facing potential sanctions sought to distance themselves from the case. Lin Wood, an attorney who has helped orchestrate several lawsuits seeking to overturn the election in Trump's favor, denied any involvement in the Michigan case, suggesting that his name was included on a filing without his knowledge.

Sidney Powell, an outspoken Trump ally who helped lead the nationwide legal effort, was defiant in the face of sanctions despite her claims being thrown out of court across the board.

"I have practiced law for 43 years and have never witnessed a proceeding like this," Powell said. "I take full responsibility for the pleadings in this case."

"We had a legal obligation to the country and to the electors to raise these issues," she added. "It is the duty of lawyers in the highest tradition of the practice of law to raise unpopular issues."

But Parker at times during the hearing appeared displeased with the evidence that was presented to her, suggesting that it was presented in bad faith and unworthy of being submitted in a court proceeding. At one point, the judge took issue with an affidavit from someone who said he saw two people hand plastic bags to Postal Service workers in Detroit and "considered" that they could have been improperly submitting ballots.

"I don't think I've really ever seen an affidavit that has made so many leaps," Parker said. "This is really fantastical. So my question to counsel here is how could any of you as officers of the court present this type of an affidavit?"

Comments / 541

The Hill

The Hill

286K+
Followers
30K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Lin Wood
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Election Fraud#District Court#Postal Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Former longtime Sen. Carl Levin dies at 87

Former Sen. Carl Levin (D-Mich.), a 36-year veteran of the Senate and a key voice on military issues, has died at the age of 87. The Levin Center at Wayne State University in Detroit announced the late senator’s death Thursday evening, calling him "a dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, and life-long public servant.”
ProtestsPosted by
The Hill

Capitol riot defendants have started a jail newsletter: report

Capitol rioters being kept in a D.C. jail have reportedly started their own handwritten newsletter, NBC 4 Washington reports. "We would all contribute to it and pass it cell to cell," said Richard "Bigo" Barnett, one of the first rioters to be charged. "Like in any prison, things get passed."
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Former NYC council member sentenced to 3 months for tax evasion

A former New York City Council member on Thursday pleaded guilty to tax evasion, earning him a short prison stint, The Associated Press reports. Chaim Deutsch, a Brooklyn Democrat, was sentenced to three months for failing to pay more than $82,000 in taxes and filing a false tax return for the 2015 tax year. In addition to the prison time, Deutsch was ordered to pay $107,000 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service, as well as a $5,500 fine.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Health Care: Biden tells federal workers to get vaccinated or submit to testing | President calls on states to offer $100 vaccine incentives | DC brings back indoor mask mandate starting Saturday

Welcome to Thursday’s Overnight Health Care. Masks are back in Walt Disney World and Disneyland, with both resorts requiring face coverings for those aged 2 and older in indoor portions of the parks. If you have any tips, email us at nweixel@thehill.com, psullivan@thehill.com and jcoleman@thehill.com. Follow us on Twitter at...
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge orders Arkansas to resume pandemic unemployment benefits

A judge has ordered Arkansas to resume federal pandemic unemployment benefits a month after the state stopped providing the extra relief. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herbert Wright, Jr. issued a preliminary injunction on Thursday, ordering the state to resume its participation if the government will “agree to permit the State to do so.”
ImmigrationPosted by
The Hill

Garland floats legal action over Abbott immigration order

Attorney General Merrick Garland has threatened legal action against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) over an executive order restricting nongovernmental organizations from transporting migrants from the southern border. In a letter sent Thursday, Garland says Abbott's Executive Order GA-37 is “both dangerous and unlawful,” and urged the governor to rescind...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden calls for $100 payments for Americans to get vaccinated

“Throughout America’s vaccination efforts, we have seen that financial incentives serve as a motivating factor for some people to get vaccinated,” the White House said. The Biden administration said the incentives can be paid for with the $350 billion in aid granted to state, local, territorial and tribal governments under the American Rescue Plan Act.
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Hill

Arkansas governor to ask state legislature to allow masks in schools

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) is asking his state legislature to allow public schools to make their own decisions regarding a mask mandate for students. “This is not a debate about mask mandates for those that can make their own decisions and have the means to get vaccinated,” Hutchinson said a news conference Thursday, The Associated Press reported.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

DC Mayor's new mask mandate sparks immediate backlash

Just minutes after Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Thursday that masks will again be required in all indoor places in the district beginning Saturday, regardless of coronavirus vaccination status, the blowback was swift. "Things have changed throughout the course of [the pandemic], and we have to adapt too," Bowser...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House GOP stages mask mandate protest

Nearly 40 maskless House Republican lawmakers walked across the Capitol and onto the Senate floor in protest of the Capitol physician’s decision to reinstate a mask mandate in the lower chamber but not in the upper chamber. Republicans complained that the policy, backed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and other...
HealthPosted by
The Hill

Kemp says FDA needs to upgrade its authorization for vaccines

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) is calling on President Biden to push the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to provide full approval for the COVID-19 vaccine, upgrading it from the lesser emergency authorization. “I’d love to see the Biden administration put an 'Operation Warp Speed' on moving away from the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

On The Money: Biden asks Congress to extend eviction ban with days until expiration | Economic growth rose to 6.5 percent annual rate in second quarter

Happy Monday and welcome back to On The Money. I’m Sylvan Lane, and here’s your nightly guide to everything affecting your bills, bank account and bottom line. See something I missed? Let me know at slane@thehill.com or tweet me @SylvanLane. And if you like your newsletter, you can subscribe to it here: http://bit.ly/1NxxW2N.

Comments / 541

Community Policy