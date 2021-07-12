Drake Bell sentenced to probation in child endangerment case

© Getty Images

Actor and musician Drake Bell on Monday was sentenced to two years of probation in Cleveland for charges of disseminating harmful material to juveniles and attempted endangering of children.

As The Associated Press reports, Cuyahoga County Judge Timothy McCormick permitted Bell to serve probation as well as 200 hours of community service in California. Before issuing his sentence, McCormick said he had heard “a lot of serious and disturbing allegations."

“The fact of the matter is your position and celebrity status let you nurture this relationship,” the judge said. “You were able to gain access to this child.”

“I accept this plea because my conduct was wrong,” Bell said via Zoom. “I’m sorry the victim was harmed. It was not my intention.”

In June, Bell pleaded guilty to charges relating to inappropriate texts he sent to a 15-year-old girl in 2017. Bell and the child allegedly carried on a relationship for several years. The victim, who is now 19, said in court that Bell began grooming her when she was 12.

“I was definitely one of his biggest fans,” the victim told the court. “I would have done anything for him.”

She called Bell a "pedophile” and a “coward." She said she and Bell regularly exchanged explicit photos and engaged in sexual activity.

Ian Friedman, Bell's attorney, shot back at these accusations, saying no explicit images or sexual contact had occurred, adding that any inappropriate conduct that occurred has already been reflected in the guilty plea that Bell made.