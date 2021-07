Stafford Motor Speedway SK Modified® driver Mikey Flynn will be looking to make his Open Modified debut this Friday night, July 30 in the Bud Light 80. Flynn began his Stafford career in the SK Light division with 2 starts in 2017 and made the move into the SK Modified® division in 2020. Flynn has posted 4 second place finishes in SK Light competition with his best SK Modified® finish of fifth coming earlier this season. Flynn and his #24 Place Motors crew purchased an Open Modified engine and will utilize his SK Modified® chassis from last season for the Open Modified event this Friday night at Stafford.