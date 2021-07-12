Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Virginia Motor Speedway to Host Week 8 of Dirt Series Championship Weekly Racing Saturday, July 17th

By Speedway Digest Staff
Posted by 
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 17 days ago

Virginia Motor Speedway will return to racing this Saturday, July 17th, and host week 8 of the Dirt Series Championship weekly racing season. The night will feature all four of the speedway's Dirt Series Championship weekly divisions in action. See the Victory Lap Pro Late Models, Truckin Thunder Sportsman, Budweiser Modified, and Collision One Limited Stock Cars in some exciting side-by-side racing!

speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
294K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Virginia Motor Speedway#Budweiser Modifieds#Hot Lap Time Trials#Adults
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Sports
Related
MotorsportsCBS Sports

Dale Earnhardt Jr. says price of charters keeping him from moving JR Motorsports to Cup Series

After many years of inertia, NASCAR's franchising model is finally beginning to take on the intended effect, and "charters" in the NASCAR Cup Series are becoming enormously sought-after. Xfinity Series team Kaulig Racing recently announced that it would enter the Cup Series in 2022 with the purchase of two charters from Spire Motorsports. Trackhouse Racing one-upped that announcement on Wednesday with the news that it would purchase the entirety of Chip Ganassi Racing's NASCAR operation, including its two charters.
MotorsportsPosted by
NESN

NASCAR Decides On Punishment For Kyle Busch After Pace Car Incident

Kyle Busch apparently will not be penalized for his actions Sunday afternoon at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. During caution laps after his early controversial wreck in the Foxwoods 301, Busch multiple times bumped into the rear of the pace car. Competition officials later said the incident would be addressed in Tuesday’s penalty report.
San Diego, CAkusi.com

Barona Speedway to host IMCA Summer Shootout this week

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Dave Stall, KUSI Auto Expert, and Dirt Dude, Track Announcer, joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to discuss Barona Speedway’s IMCA summer shootout taking place July 24. IMCA Summer Shootout at Barona Speedway’s general admission is $20, cash only. Gates open at noon and races start...
SportsFrankfort Times

Woodbine Entries, Saturday July 17th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Monastery Lane (L), 122K. Kimura8-8-4Lorne Richards12/1. 2Beyond Mybudget (L), 122E. Wilson2-10-1Mark Casse5/2. 3She's Got Moves (L), 122G. Boulanger1-6-4John LeBlanc, Jr.8/1. 4La Croix Valmer (L), 122K. Nicholls8-4-1Catherine Day Phillips6/1. 5Twirling Faith (L), 122L. Contreras1-1-8Josie Carroll3/1. 6Pilot Episode (L), 122J. Stein6-6-10Stuart Simon12/1. 7Pop a Choc (L), 122R....
Loudon, NHUnion Leader

Party’s on at motor speedway ahead of NASCAR race

Tailgate parties may be a football fixture, but NASCAR fans take them to a whole new level. At the New Hampshire Motor Speedway, the party lasts for more than a week. The COVID-19 pandemic prevented camping at the track for NASCAR weekend last year, but this year it has been full speed ahead. Camping areas opened July 10 and will close at noon Monday, the day after the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301.
Sportsmyracepass.com

Races Rained Out & Canceled for Saturday July 17th

Tonight’s races for Saturday, July 17th, 2021 at Duck River Raceway Park have been rained out and we are forced to cancel tonight’s event. We tried to get everything together but the last storm that came through made things too wet to get tonight to the in. We will not...
HobbiesFrankfort Times

LA Results Saturday July 17th, 2021

8th-$7,500, , 3-Year-Olds & Up , Three Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Fairbanks, AKFairbanks Daily News-Miner

Another week of dirt racing at the Mitchell

The racing events were scaled down this past weekend at Mitchell Raceway, but there was still plenty of action to be excited about as Alaska summer dirt racing continued on. There were only three main events this past Friday as opposed to the usual five, but the competition was still fierce in the mods, sportsman, and dollar stock races.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

All-new AMS quickly taking shape

Things happen fast at a racetrack, so it’s no surprise that a lot has changed at Atlanta Motor Speedway in just 18 days. The Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart on Sunday, July 11, was the final race on the 24-degree banked quad-oval configuration of the speedway. Kurt Busch took the checkered flag that day - his fourth victory on the layout – and immediately looked to the next generation of AMS with optimism.
Sportsgeegeez.co.uk

Racing Insights, 17th July 2021

Saturday’s free feature of the day is the Trainer Jockey Combo report and is available in its entirety to all free registered users of Geegeez. This is one of the most popular reports on Geegeez with very good reason. Users are able to compare trainer and jockey combinations over 14 days, 30 days or 1 year and can also examine their records at the racecourses hosting meetings that day, over both the past year and past five years.
Loudon, NHWMUR.com

NASCAR Series Cup Race returns to New Hampshire Motor Speedway Sunday

LOUDON, N.H. — Fans are gearing up for the NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday!. The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 race is back at full capacity this year. Nearly 36,000 spectators and 13,600 vehicles are expected to attend. A comprehensive traffic control plan for the...
Lancaster, SCLancaster News

Saturday was Fite Night at Lancaster Motor Speedway

Saturday, July 17, will be officially remembered as Fite Night, when cousins Chris and Justin Fite both captured wins in their respective divisions. If you subscribe to the newspaper, you already receive FREE access to all the exclusive content of the website. Click here to register your account. If you...
Motorsportsshorelinemedia.net

Winston Speedway hosts summer Friday night races

Friday night racing at Winston Speedway has gone on all summer, and last week was no exception. Winners of races Friday included Rusty Schlenk (UMP Super Late Model), Mitchell Hunt (IMCA Modified), Cory Ausra (Pro-Late Model), Derek Poland (Street Stock), Ryan Hamm (Cyber Stock), Chase Willard (Warrior), Dallyn Ellis and Riley Jones (Mini Wedge 10-14) and Blake Passage (Mini Wedge 6-9).
Jamestown, NDnewsdakota.com

Jamestown Speedway – July 17th

JAMESTOWN, ND. (JamestownSpeedway.com) – The Jamestown Speedway was back in action on Saturday, July 17th for the INEX Legends Special ($500 to WIN), Race of Champions Qualifier for the WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds and WISSOTA Street Stocks, and Kids Night! We have to send out a huge thank you to First Community Credit Union and Dakota Central for sponsoring the racing action and providing a bunch of giveaways and prizes to our junior fans. The weather was warm, but the track prep crew kept up with the racing surface throughout the night and it provided for lots of great racing. Overall, we had 104 cars in the pits to do battle on Sunday Night.

Comments / 0

Community Policy