Whether you live in Tennessee or are looking to spend time in the state this summer, there are plenty of places to visit and road trips throughout the prettier months. With so much history and heart spread across the Volunteer State, every small town is darling, every restaurant is delicious, and every person is kind, but there’s one place we’d highly recommend: Lynchburg. Sure, you’re bound to know it for the Jack Daniels Distillery but there’s so much more to explore and experience in the historic square and museums that dot the main street.