ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — We continue with the threat for another wave of heavy rain Friday night into Saturday. The heaviest rain will fall Saturday morning for a few hours, before possibly seeing a bit of a lull in the Finger Lakes. Another wave of heavier rain should return into the afternoon, possibly some thunder as a cold front pulls through. Most of the area will likely see at least 1" of rain, with some, especially along the Thruway corridor picking up 1-2" of rain, and a few locally higher amounts possible.