Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Phoenix Point: Behemoth Edition Coming to PS4 and Xbox

By Naomi Diaz
mxdwn.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublisher Prime Matter and developer Snapshot Games is bringing the 2019 strategy game, Phoenix Point, to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 1, but with a new rendition, Phoenix Point: Behemoth Edition. The console release will include the three previously released DLC packs, the new DLC4, and an updated UI. Controls in this game will also receive a huge redesign in order to optimize play for the console edition. Additionally, a DLC weapons pack as well as a free update for the next-generation consoles like PS5 and Xbox Series X|S will be coming after the Phoenix Point: Behemoth Edition launch. Existing PC owners won’t be left out on October 1 as they can expect to get the DLC4, “Corrupted Horizons,” on the console-version release date.

games.mxdwn.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phoenix Point#Xbox Series X#Ps4#Xbox One#Snapshot Games#Dlc#Ui#The Phoenix Point#The Phoenix Project
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Samurai Warriors 5 Launches in the West Revealing Hot Spring DLC Scenario and More to Come

Koei Tecmo has launched the Omega Force-developed 1 versus 1000 action game Samurai Warriors 5 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC-via Steam in the west. Along with the launch, the publisher revealed additional DLC that players can look forward to. Players can purchase the DLC at a standalone price or purchase the Season Pass for a discounted price. The Season Pass is also included in the Digital Deluxe Edition.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Chernobylite Launches September 7 for PS4 and Xbox One - News

Publisher All In! Games and developer The Farm 51 announced Chernobylite will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 7. The PC version will leave Early Access and launch for PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG on July 28. The Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 versions will launch later in 2021.
Video GamesGamespot

Gran Turismo 7 Beta Reportedly Leaked On PlayStation Website

A beta for Gran Turismo 7 has reportedly leaked via the PlayStation website. As reported by GTPlanet, the beta appears as part of Experience PlayStation, a promotional aspect of the PlayStation website that engages players with special promotions through quests and videos. GameSpot was unable to verify this independently, but...
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Tetragon Arrives August 12 for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Buka Entertainment and developer Cafundo Creative Studio announced puzzle adventure game, Tetragon, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on August 12 for $14.99. View the announcement trailer below:. Here is an overview of the game:. Players will step into the hard-worn...
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Among Us gets physical collector’s editions on PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch

Call an emergency meeting! Among Us now has physical collector’s editions for fans who have been requesting them since the game’s release on consoles and PC. InnerSloth has announced the arrival of a physical version for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in late 2021. According to Maximum Games, the price will be $29.99.
Video Gamesthehighlandsun.com

Will Valorant come to PlayStation and Xbox?

With Valorant officially confirmed for mobile, fans are left to question if the PC-based game will ever come to consoles. Within a year of its launch, Valorant quickly ascended to the top as one of the most played PC esports titles. On its first anniversary, the game was confirmed to be coming to mobile platforms.
Video Gamespsu.com

Guide: Is New World Coming To PS4 And PS5?

Guide: Is New World coming to PS4 and PS5? The new MMO from Amazon Games looks like it could actually be Amazon’s ticket into the gaming industry for good, but will it be making its way to PS4 and PS5 players?. Is New World Coming To PS4 And PS5?. Unfortunately,...
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Xbox Game Pass Is Bringing Tropico 6 and More In July

Microsoft has shared the latest update for Xbox Game Pass confirming the new games that are coming to the subscription service later this month. The Medium is finally benefitting from the addition of Xbox Series X to the xCloud servers. It will be available to play through the Cloud streaming later this month so if you missed out on the game due to the current-generation exclusivity, you can give it a try. You can also read our review to get a better idea of the game.
Video Gamesthumbsticks.com

Save on DLC in the massive PlayStation Store Add-On Sale

Save on season passes, in-game items, and content expansions in the new PlayStation Store Add-On Sale. In case you missed it, a new sale is live on the PlayStation Store that discounts DLC on a wide selection of PS4 and PS5 games. Highlights include some of the excellent content expansions...
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Orcs Must Die! 3 Out Now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Robot Entertainment has released Orcs Must Die! 3 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. Orcs Must Die! 3 ushers orc-slaying mayhem to a previously unimaginable scale. Solo or with a friend by your side, arm yourself with a massive arsenal of traps and weapons. Slice, burn, toss and zap hordes of repugnant orcs in this long-awaited successor to the award-winning series.

Comments / 0

Community Policy