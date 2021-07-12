Phoenix Point: Behemoth Edition Coming to PS4 and Xbox

Publisher Prime Matter and developer Snapshot Games is bringing the 2019 strategy game, Phoenix Point, to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 1, but with a new rendition, Phoenix Point: Behemoth Edition. The console release will include the three previously released DLC packs, the new DLC4, and an updated UI. Controls in this game will also receive a huge redesign in order to optimize play for the console edition. Additionally, a DLC weapons pack as well as a free update for the next-generation consoles like PS5 and Xbox Series X|S will be coming after the Phoenix Point: Behemoth Edition launch. Existing PC owners won’t be left out on October 1 as they can expect to get the DLC4, “Corrupted Horizons,” on the console-version release date.