Edwin Edwards’ Death Prompts Reaction From Elected Officials

By Bernadette Lee
HOT 107.9
 19 days ago
Reaction has been pouring in from across the state about the death of former Louisiana Governor Edwin Washington Edwards. The former four-term Governor died peacefully in hospice care at his home this morning. Edwards actually put himself in hospice care last week after going to the hospital again recently for treatment of pain in his right lung. A family spokesperson says that Edwards suffered for several years with respiratory issues.

1079ishot.com

HOT 107.9

HOT 107.9

Lafayette, LA
