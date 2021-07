BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) — The latest on the Dixie Fire impacting Butte and Plumas counties. 4:13 p.m. According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, mandatory evacuations have been expanded to include the east shore of Lake Almanor, including Highway 147 from Canyon Dam north to the Highway 147 and County Road A-13 intersection, as well as east of Highway 147 at County Riad A-13 to Little Dyer Mountain and southeast to Dyer Mountain. Authorities advise evacuating to the north as an evacuation shelter was established at Lassen Community College in Susanville. Additionally, as mandatory evacuation orders have expanded, evacuation warnings are now in place...