Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Demorest, GA

John Richard Plant

By Now Habersham
nowhabersham.com
 17 days ago

John Richard Plant, age 61, of Demorest, Georgia, entered into his eternal glory on Saturday, July 10, 2021. Mr. Plant was born on February 3, 1960, in Washington Courthouse, Ohio, and grew up in Cocoa, Florida. He was preceded in death by his father, Rev. Kenneth Richard Plant; infant sister, Terri Lynn Plant; paternal grandparents, George and Lola Plant; maternal grandparents, James and Clara Happeny; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harold and Beatrice McAlister. John was Co-Owner of Mr. Vacuum and Cornelia Chemical since 1987 and had also worked for McLane Trucking. John was also a traveling evangelist for approximately 5 years. He was known to his grandchildren as “Pop.” Even through John’s disability, he remained active with all aspects of work and kept his trust and faith in God.

nowhabersham.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Georgia State
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
State
Florida State
City
Demorest, GA
City
Cleveland, GA
Demorest, GA
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Augustine
Person
Dennis Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cornelia Chemical#Mclane Trucking#Mountain Home#Funeral Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden tells federal workers: Get vaccinated or submit to testing

President Biden on Thursday is directing all federal employees and onsite contractors to show that they are vaccinated or otherwise submit to regular coronavirus testing, a major step that will likely cause other private sector businesses to follow suit. Biden is also instructing his administration to apply similar standards to...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Former longtime Sen. Carl Levin dies at 87

Former Sen. Carl Levin (D-Mich.), a 36-year veteran of the Senate and a key voice on military issues, has died at the age of 87. The Levin Center at Wayne State University in Detroit announced the late senator’s death Thursday evening, calling him "a dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, and life-long public servant.”
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Suni Lee's family goes wild watching Olympic daughter win gold

Suni Lee’s family watched the U.S. Olympic gymnast narrowly take the gold in the individual all-around competition on Thursday, cheering all the way from Minnesota. John Lee and Yeev Thoj are immigrants whose families fled Laos in the midst of the Vietnam War. Lee expressed his astonishment to WCCO radio in an interview after his daughter won.

Comments / 0

Community Policy