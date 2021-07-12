Cancel
Public Safety

Wildlife preserves closed in Sisters area due to Grandview Fire

By Central Oregon Daily News Sources
centraloregondaily.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Deschutes Land Trust has closed wildlife preserves in the Sisters area to assist firefighters in their battle against the Grandview Fire northeast of town. Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Indian Ford Meadow Preserve, and Whychus Canyon Preserve were closed to all use on Monday at 9 a.m., according to Outreach Director Sarah Mowry.

centraloregondaily.com

Comments / 0

