Danville, CA

County supervisors to decide fate of Tassajara Parks development opposed by Danville, EBMUD

By Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation
Proposal would add 125 houses, protected open space, public funding; concerns remain about water availability, EIR adequacy. After more than a decade of reimagining and battling various interests -- including the town of Danville -- a developer will finally get its Tassajara Parks proposal for 125 houses east of Blackhawk before the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

