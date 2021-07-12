Cancel
India To Consider Banning Private Crypto Ownership Amid Meteoric Rise in Digital Asset Investments: Report

By Daily Hodl Staff
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegislators in India are reportedly gearing up to present a cryptocurrency bill that will prohibit the ownership of private digital assets in the country. According to PRS Legislative Research, a non-profit organization that tracks the activities of the Indian Parliament, the proposed Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill is listed for introduction, consideration and passing.

