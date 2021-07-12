India To Consider Banning Private Crypto Ownership Amid Meteoric Rise in Digital Asset Investments: Report

Shares of DiDi Global Inc. soared 16.6% in premarket trading Thursday, but pared much bigger gains earlier, after the China-based ride hailing company denied a media report that it may go private. Earlier, the stock rose as much as 45% ahead of the open, after The Wall Street Journal reported the company has been considering going private to placate authorities in China, and to compensate investors for losses incurred since the company listed in the U.S. a month ago. DiDi affirmed that the WSJ report "is not true." The company went public on June 30, with the initial public offering pricing at $14 a share, before China's cyber-regulator launched an investigation amid criticism of how it handled customer information. "The company is fully cooperating with the relevant government authorities in China in the cybersecurity review of the company," the company said. The stock