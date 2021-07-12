Cancel
Virginia State

Opinion – Democratic policies have made Virginia less safe

By Tommy Wright
farmvilleherald.com
 17 days ago

Last week’s news was filled with violence and bloodshed all too close to home. Central Virginia saw a rash of murders unlike anything in recent memory over the Independence Day holiday weekend. Nine people were killed in 8 separate shootings in 48 hours. The killings were not related, but reflect the frightening trend of rising murder numbers in Virginia. This is a sign that the low-crime period we’ve been used to has come to an end.

