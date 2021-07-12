Opinion – Democratic policies have made Virginia less safe
Last week’s news was filled with violence and bloodshed all too close to home. Central Virginia saw a rash of murders unlike anything in recent memory over the Independence Day holiday weekend. Nine people were killed in 8 separate shootings in 48 hours. The killings were not related, but reflect the frightening trend of rising murder numbers in Virginia. This is a sign that the low-crime period we’ve been used to has come to an end.www.farmvilleherald.com
