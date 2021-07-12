Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baldwin, GA

Edwin Carter Stewart

By Now Habersham
nowhabersham.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdwin Carter Stewart of Baldwin, Georgia, passed away peacefully at home following an extended illness on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at the age of 78. Carter was born at home on May 24, 1943, in Banks County, Georgia, to the late William Stewart and Inez Chitwood Stewart. He graduated from South Habersham High School in 1961. Carter became the first college graduate in the family when he graduated from the University of Georgia as a scholarship recipient from baseball legend Ty Cobb, his mother’s 1st cousin. He taught high school history for a few years before returning to UGA for a degree from its School of Pharmacy. He worked as a pharmacist at Commerce Drug in Commerce, Georgia, before opening his own pharmacy, Homer Drug in Homer, Georgia, where he was devoted to his work and cherished his daily interactions with customers. As the only pharmacy in Banks County for many years, this store and its owner with the out-sized personality held a prominent place in the community. A truly memorable character, Carter never forgot a name or a face, and he loved to regale his listeners with stories and memories from the past. One always knew where Carter stood on any issue, as he was quick to share his opinion and perspective. He was a great storyteller who had a witty and impressive comeback in almost any conversation. Carter remained a handsome man even in his later years, with a head full of hair and striking blue eyes.

nowhabersham.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Banks County, GA
City
Baldwin, GA
State
Georgia State
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
Baldwin, GA
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carter Stewart
Person
Ty Cobb
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#The University Of Georgia#Uga#School Of Pharmacy#Commerce Drug In Commerce#Homer Drug In Homer#Pruitt Health Hospice#Funeral Services#The First Baptist Church#Whitfield Funeral Home#South Chapel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of Georgia
News Break
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden tells federal workers: Get vaccinated or submit to testing

President Biden on Thursday is directing all federal employees and onsite contractors to show that they are vaccinated or otherwise submit to regular coronavirus testing, a major step that will likely cause other private sector businesses to follow suit. Biden is also instructing his administration to apply similar standards to...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Former longtime Sen. Carl Levin dies at 87

Former Sen. Carl Levin (D-Mich.), a 36-year veteran of the Senate and a key voice on military issues, has died at the age of 87. The Levin Center at Wayne State University in Detroit announced the late senator’s death Thursday evening, calling him "a dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, and life-long public servant.”
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...
Mental HealthPosted by
Fox News

Michael Phelps on Simone Biles' situation: 'It broke my heart'

Simone Biles' decision to withdraw from two Tokyo Olympics gymnastics events sent shockwaves across the world this week and led to empathy from retired swimmer Michael Phelps. Phelps is one of the most-decorated Olympic swimmers of all time and in his retirement has raised awareness for mental health issues. He told NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico on Wednesday that Biles’ situation over the last few days "broke my heart."

Comments / 0

Community Policy