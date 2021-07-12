Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Interview with Charles Lanier of Strawberry Mansion

muralarts.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree murals along the Ride Ave corridor in Strawberry Mansion beautified the area and gave residents the opportunity to enjoy murals every day along the well-traveled thoroughfare. We interviewed former resident Charles Lanier about the experience of bringing these murals to his neighborhood, including one on the side of his childhood home.

www.muralarts.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Art#Murals#History Of Art
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
New York City, NYstreetartnyc.org

At Grandscale Mural Project in East Harlem: Mark West, Marthalicia, Scratch, Jason Naylor, Crash, Lost Breed Culture & Michael Cuomo

The Grandscale Mural Project returned to East Harlem this summer bringing dozens of alluring new murals to East 125th Street. Featuring a huge range of themes and styles, the project showcases works by both established and emerging artists. The intriguing image pictured above, A Walk to Freedom, was painted by NYC-based Baltimore native Mark West as a visual ode to those slaves who risked their lives or died in their struggle to attain freedom. Several more images of newly surfaced walls follow:
Brandon, FLospreyobserver.com

Local Artist Exhibits Artwork At Center Place Of Brandon

Artist Christopher Klein of Lithia is presenting ‘A Retrospective of His Art From 1980 to the Present’ at Center Place, located at 619 Vonderburg Dr. in Brandon, through the end of July. There are 71 pieces in the show. About half are his surreal work (still life with a surreal...
Nebraska StateArchDaily

Snøhetta Reveals Design for the Expansion of Nebraska’s Largest Art Museum

Snøhetta has unveiled his latest project, the expansion and site redesign of the Joslyn Art Museum, in Nebraska. Developed in partnership with local architects Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture (APMA), the project seeks to add new gallery space, public gardens, and outdoor spaces as well as restore and modernize existing office spaces in the Joslyn Memorial building.
Home & Gardenthe-saleroom.com

Decorative Arts, Vintage & Modern Design

Burmantofts jardinière planter with tube lined decoration of dogs and flowers, in varying shades of blue and green with yellow collars the centre ... Large Burmantofts style twin handled glazed vase, decorated with fruit trees, 60cm high. 50 GBP help. Estimate 80 - 120 GBP help. Lot 2. Arts and...
Lifestyleftnnews.com

Daniela Corti Events Organize Educational Tour to Catanzaro

Daniela Corti Events under the patronage of Enit, the Italian national tourism board organized an educational tour to the province of Catanzaro (Calabria, southern Italy), for a selection of travel bloggers and specialized journalists. Held under the Undiscovered Italy Tours format, the tour was realized in partnership with the Chamber...
Interior DesignHGTV

Art Deco Design Style 101

Art Deco made its dazzling debut in 1925 at the Exposition Internationale des Arts Décoratifs et Industriels Modernes in Paris. A glamorization of the architecture and interiors made possible by modern technology, the style reveled in all things new, exotic, glamorous and dramatic — and was wildly popular until the late 1930s and early 1940s, when its over-the-top ostentation fell out of step with the Depression and World War II. Its bold, exuberant colors, decadent high-end finishes, and exotic motifs have surged back in the popular imagination over the years, and Art Deco’s celebration of strong geometry, look-at-me-patterns and rich materials is hugely influential with contemporary designers. Ready to revisit that confident chic for the 21st century? This is how tastemakers are interpreting Art Deco style in contemporary spaces.
Genoa, NYCitizen Online

Gallery: The Rev Education tour performs for families in Genoa

Families gather on the lawn of the Genoa Town Hall Friday morning to watch a performance of "The Golden Goose" by The Rev Education players. The educational division of The Rev Theatre Co. is back to summer outdoor performances around the region after being off last year to COVID-19. Visit facebook.com/thereveducation to learn more about the Summer Outreach Tour. For more photos and video, go to auburnpub.com.
MoviesNo Film School

Shooting a $20 Million Concept with a Indie Budget: Kentucker Audley and Albert Birney on ‘Strawberry Mansion’

DIY production tips for shooting a high-concept fantasy with an indie-film aesthetic. A few months after making its virtual premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, Albert Birney and Kentucker Audley were able to finally catch their new feature Strawberry Mansion IRL for the first time at the Oak Cliff Film Festival in Dallas, Texas. We caught up with Birney and Audley at OCFF to talk about their follow-up to their 2017 SXSW standout Sylvio (a film best known for its endearing imagination—and a titular emotive-less gorilla-man talk show host.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy