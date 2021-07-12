Cancel
A spoken-word love song to Los Angeles, in the performance-poetry movie musical 'Summertime'

By Michael O'Sullivan
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSet over the course of one July day (or so) in Los Angeles, the film "Summertime" hops from vignette to vignette in the lives of several young people, who declaim, exclaim and rap their hearts out in intersecting scenes set to performance poetry. Billed as a spoken-word musical, but only occasionally utilizing the visual idioms of song and/or dance - and only rarely harnessing the two together - the film is nevertheless an exuberant hodgepodge of everyday joy and frustration (and the occasional mild trauma).

