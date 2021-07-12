Cancel
Roderick partners with sports agency for NIL representation

By John Del Bianco
247Sports
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Carolina senior safety R.J. Roderick has partnered with Steinberg Sports for name, image and likeness representation. The Gamecocks veteran defensive back took to Twitter on Sunday night to share the news, tweeting a picture of him and Steinberg agent Selwyn Roberts. According to the agency’s Twitter page, Steinberg Sports serves as an agency to 12 NFL Hall of Famers, eight first overall NFL draft picks, 150 Pro Bowl selections, and 64 first round draft picks.

