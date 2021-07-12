Roderick partners with sports agency for NIL representation
South Carolina senior safety R.J. Roderick has partnered with Steinberg Sports for name, image and likeness representation. The Gamecocks veteran defensive back took to Twitter on Sunday night to share the news, tweeting a picture of him and Steinberg agent Selwyn Roberts. According to the agency’s Twitter page, Steinberg Sports serves as an agency to 12 NFL Hall of Famers, eight first overall NFL draft picks, 150 Pro Bowl selections, and 64 first round draft picks.247sports.com
