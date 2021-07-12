Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blooming Grove, NY

Man dies in South Blooming Grove house fire

Times Herald-Record
 17 days ago

SOUTH BLOOMING GROVE — A man has died in a house fire that occurred in South Blooming Grove village early Monday morning, according to the police. The call of a structure fire on Merriewold Lane North came in at 4:16 a.m., said Blooming Grove Town Supervisor Robert Jeroloman. Speaking earlier on Monday, Jeroloman said that one person who was evacuated from the home near the corner of Lake Shore Drive was critically injured, according to responders on the scene, he said.

www.recordonline.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wallkill, NY
Orange County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Blooming Grove, NY
County
Orange County, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Burns
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#House Fire#Police#Accident#South Blooming Grove#Blooming Grove Town
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden tells federal workers: Get vaccinated or submit to testing

President Biden on Thursday is directing all federal employees and onsite contractors to show that they are vaccinated or otherwise submit to regular coronavirus testing, a major step that will likely cause other private sector businesses to follow suit. Biden is also instructing his administration to apply similar standards to...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Former longtime Sen. Carl Levin dies at 87

Former Sen. Carl Levin (D-Mich.), a 36-year veteran of the Senate and a key voice on military issues, has died at the age of 87. The Levin Center at Wayne State University in Detroit announced the late senator’s death Thursday evening, calling him "a dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, and life-long public servant.”
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...
Mental HealthPosted by
Fox News

Michael Phelps on Simone Biles' situation: 'It broke my heart'

Simone Biles' decision to withdraw from two Tokyo Olympics gymnastics events sent shockwaves across the world this week and led to empathy from retired swimmer Michael Phelps. Phelps is one of the most-decorated Olympic swimmers of all time and in his retirement has raised awareness for mental health issues. He told NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico on Wednesday that Biles’ situation over the last few days "broke my heart."

Comments / 1

Community Policy