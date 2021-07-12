Man dies in South Blooming Grove house fire

SOUTH BLOOMING GROVE — A man has died in a house fire that occurred in South Blooming Grove village early Monday morning, according to the police. The call of a structure fire on Merriewold Lane North came in at 4:16 a.m., said Blooming Grove Town Supervisor Robert Jeroloman. Speaking earlier on Monday, Jeroloman said that one person who was evacuated from the home near the corner of Lake Shore Drive was critically injured, according to responders on the scene, he said.