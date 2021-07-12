Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Watch Master Detailer Larry Kosilla Make the Koenigsegg Gemera Prototype Look as Good as New

By Brian Silvestro
Road & Track
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePro detailer Larry Kosilla is fortunate enough to get his hands on all sorts of wild machinery through his line of work. The detailer's latest client, Swedish supercar maker Koenigsegg, asked him to come down to Manhattan Motorcars in New York City to give its Gemera prototype some quick love before it hits the car show circuit for the second half of 2021. Thankfully, he was able to film the entire process for us to witness.

www.roadandtrack.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Koenigsegg Gemera#As Good As New#Pro#Swedish#Manhattan Motorcars#Polish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsBMW BLOG

The New G42 2 Series Look Good in Live Photos

The new generation 2 Series Coupe has been publicly unveiled just recently, at the famous Goodwood Festival of Speed. The first series-production models are already out on public roads, with the first example being captured parked on a street in Munich. (We don’t own the photos, so head over here to see them)
Buying Carstecheblog.com

Rare Look at the Cizeta-Moroder V16T Prototype, a Lamborghini-Based Supercar with a V16 Engine

Are you an avid car collector and want to add one of the rarest vehicles ever to your collection? If so, then look no further than the original Cizeta-Moroder V16T prototype and show car, chassis 001. A total of nine production examples are known to exist, and this one was first shown to the public at an unveiling event held in Los Angeles on December 5, 1988 and later displayed at the 1989 Los Angeles / Geneva Motor Shows. Read more for a video, additional pictures and information.
CarsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

New Koenigsegg Jesko hypercar enters production

Koenigsegg has announced that their latest hypercar, the Koenigsegg Jesko has entered production and the first customer deliveries will start next year. The new Koenigsegg Jesko hypercar will come with a 5.0 twin turbo litre engine that can produce up to 1600 horsepower when powered by E85 biofuel or 1280hp on standard petrol.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

New Details Found Underneath Corvette Z06 Prototype

The C8 Corvette Stingray has been a considerable success. It's so popular that Chevrolet can't keep up with the demand, and there's no doubt that the new Corvette Z06 will be just as popular. A few weeks ago, Chevrolet gave us a sneak peek at the new Z06, allowing us to hear its flat-plane crank V8 roar. Chevrolet didn't show any of the exterior but we've already seen videos and photos of camouflaged prototypes being tested out in the wild.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

Rare Combination 1957 Ford Courier Wagon Is A Show Winner

Put this E-code panel wagon in your collection. Back in 1932, a car-based panel van first appeared in the Ford line, purpose-built for delivery use. Over the next few decades, there were would be several variants of the panel wagon, but the basic formula would remain the same throughout the 25-some-odd year run. The all-steel Ford wagon was a complete hit with people who owned businesses, especially in retail, and merchants alike for its utility without all of the bulk of a more traditional van or truck. This particular example represents this trend very well, and is a rare car, amongst rare cars.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

1969 Hyundai Mustang Is The Better Mustang

When you live in India, a 1969 Ford Mustang is the kind of car you might only see on movie screens or perhaps one time at a show where someone had the exotic vehicle on display. They’re not lucky like us in America where we have classic Mustangs just sitting in fields, rotting away because we’re going to “fix it one day” or whatever. So you have to admire the initiative of Dream Customs India because the shop took an old Hyundai Accent and turned it into a ’69 Mustang clone… sort of.
CarsRoad & Track

Bowler's Defender Challenge Spec Series Rally Truck Looks Like an Absolute Blast

Bowler's Land Rover Defender Challenge series is one of the coolest one-make championships on the planet. And with a new Defender on the scene, that means a newly revamped spec racing truck. The Bowler Defender Challenge will use identically prepared vehicles based on the 2022 Defender 90 for the 2022 season forward, and they look like an absolute blast to drive.
MotorsportsRoad & Track

Mercedes-AMG Celebrates 50 Years of Spa Success With Commemorative GT3 Cars

Half a century ago this week, Mercedes-Benz and its AMG-enhanced 300 SEL 6.8 took home a class victory and second place overall at the 24 Hours of Spa. To celebrate the anniversary of this hugely important moment for the brand, Mercedes-AMG just unveiled three GT3 car tributes, one for each generation of GT3 race car since 2010. Known as the 50 Years Legend of Spa editions, only one of each of these machines is destined for the track.
CarsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

New Koenigsegg Jesko shown off on video

Yesterday we heard that the new Koenigsegg Jesko hypercar had gone into production and now we get to have a look at the car in a new video. The video below from Koenigsegg gives us a look at a pre-production version of the new Jesko, the car looks amazing from the video.
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

1970 Ford Torino Cobra 429 SCJ Drag Pack For Sale

The Ford Torino Cobra was all new for the 1970 model year. It had gotten a facelift and revised bodywork, a blacked-out grille, hood, and hood pins. It came with a potent 360-horsepower Thunder Jet V8 and a four-speed Toploader transmission with a Hurst shifter and T-handle standard. But with the correct options, it could be so much more.
Lifestylehypebeast.com

A Closer Look at the Francis Ford Coppola x FP Journe Only Watch "FFC Blue" Prototype

F.P.Journe has just revealed a collaborative prototype watch with Francis Ford Coppola for Only Watch 2021. Choosing to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the automatic Octa Calibre 1300, the watch is able to tell the time using a automaton that’s powered solely by the Octa movement’s mainspring. The automaton was directly inspired by the father of modern surgery, Ambroise Paré, where different fingers appear and disappear to indicate the hour; a rotating disk indicator at the 12 o’clock position reveals the minutes.
Apparelhypebeast.com

New Balance Doesn't Need Collaborations to Make the 992 Look Good

New Balance is the footwear brand on the tip of everyone’s toes following almost three years of big-hitting releases, and now even its GR pairs — such as the 992 silhouette — are proving to be fan favorites. Now, NB has dropped the 992 in “Grey/Blue/Teal,” a colorway that can see you through summer and undoubtedly into the months to come thanks to its combination of stormy and bright details.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Cancelled Factor 5 Superman Game Prototype Shared and Detailed by Former Dev

A former Factor 5 Lead Designer, who goes by Salvatrix on Twitter, has shared more details about the cancelled Superman game codenamed Blue Steel. In 2008, Factor 5 was tasked with making a Superman game for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and Nintendo Wii. However, publisher Brash Entertainment went out of business, resulting in the closure of Factor 5‘s U.S. operations at the time.
CarsCarscoops

Christian Von Koenigsegg Takes Us On A Detailed Walkthrough Of The Jesko

A few days ago, Koenigsegg presented a pre-production prototype of the Jesko, signaling the imminent start of production two and a half years after its original debut. The company’s founder and CEO, Christian von Koenigsegg, appeared in an official video giving us a detailed presentation of the car which is very close to the final production model.
CarsTop Speed

This Dodge Demon Proves While Big Wheels and Low-Pro Tires Have No Place On the Drag Strip

The Demon is essentially a drag racer based on the Dodge Challenger platform. Dodge made this beast for those people who wanted more from the Challenger Hellcat. A Supercharged V-8 is the appropriate engine of choice for the Challenger. Due to high demand, Dodge built a limited number of Dodge Demon’s that took the Hellcat equation and pushed it to a new dimension.
CarsCarscoops

Koenigsegg Signals Jesko’s Production Start With New Bright Orange Test Car

Koenigsegg announced the start of production of the Jesko, by unveiling a brand new preproduction prototype, two and a half years after its original debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. A total of 125 units of the Jesko and Jesko Absolut are planned to be produced in Ängelholm, Sweden. According to Koenigsegg, the first customer deliveries will commence in spring 2022.
New York City, NYmymodernmet.com

6 Masters of Photorealism Who Reproduce Intricate Details Using Only Paint

As a counter to the Abstract Expressionist movement, Photorealism, aka Super-realism, evolved in America during the late 1960s and early 1970s. Taking photography as their inspiration, painters with astounding technical ability strived to recreate images (or several combined) in precise detail. Rejecting idealism and abstraction, photorealists—past and present—often project photos...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Is This Proof An Acura NSX Type R Is Coming?

The Acura NSX is a genuinely usable supercar that you can drive every day, much like the surprisingly liveable Audi R8. Despite this, the car doesn't sell very well in some markets and is thus being discontinued. However, there seems to be no plans to kill the hybrid supercar off here in the US, and thanks to a couple of new spy shots we've come across from an NSX fan who lives in South Florida, it seems that the car will be getting a bit of an update. Check out the Instagram post below, which shows off new front and rear fascias, albeit hidden under camouflage.

Comments / 0

Community Policy