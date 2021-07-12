Watch Master Detailer Larry Kosilla Make the Koenigsegg Gemera Prototype Look as Good as New

Put this E-code panel wagon in your collection. Back in 1932, a car-based panel van first appeared in the Ford line, purpose-built for delivery use. Over the next few decades, there were would be several variants of the panel wagon, but the basic formula would remain the same throughout the 25-some-odd year run. The all-steel Ford wagon was a complete hit with people who owned businesses, especially in retail, and merchants alike for its utility without all of the bulk of a more traditional van or truck. This particular example represents this trend very well, and is a rare car, amongst rare cars.