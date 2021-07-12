Watch Master Detailer Larry Kosilla Make the Koenigsegg Gemera Prototype Look as Good as New
Pro detailer Larry Kosilla is fortunate enough to get his hands on all sorts of wild machinery through his line of work. The detailer's latest client, Swedish supercar maker Koenigsegg, asked him to come down to Manhattan Motorcars in New York City to give its Gemera prototype some quick love before it hits the car show circuit for the second half of 2021. Thankfully, he was able to film the entire process for us to witness.www.roadandtrack.com
Comments / 0