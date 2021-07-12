Cancel
Gallatin, TN

Gallatin PD: ‘Armed, dangerous’ suspect sought in shooting

By Laken Bowles
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 17 days ago
Gallatin police have asked the public’s help in locating a suspect in connection with a shooting from over the weekend.

Police officials did not name the location of the shooting but said the incident happened on July 10.

Investigators said they’re now looking for T’omas Woods, who has active warrants out for aggravated assault and reckless endangerment in connection with the shooting. According to police, he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should call the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313.

