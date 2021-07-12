Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Chicago White Sox release Adam Eaton

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 17 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hy1Kc_0audY3eC00

The Chicago White Sox granted outfielder Adam Eaton his unconditional release Monday.

Eaton, 32, was designated for assignment last Wednesday and the team couldn’t find a trade partner.

The 10-year MLB veteran signed a one-year, $8 million deal with Chicago last December.

Eaton batted .201 with five homers and 28 RBIs in 58 games this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48y2xa_0audY3eC00 Also Read:
MLB power rankings: Outlook for top teams entering All-Star Break

He is a lifetime .278/.356/.412 hitter with 65 homers, 317 RBIs and 86 stolen bases in 889 games with the Arizona Diamondbacks (2012-13), White Sox (2014-16, 2021) and Washington Nationals (2017-20).

Eaton led the American League in triples in 2014 (10) and 2016 (nine) and won a World Series with the Nationals in 2019.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

16K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yusei Kikuchi
Person
Shohei Ohtani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#The Chicago White Sox#The Arizona Diamondbacks#The American League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBFanSided

Chicago White Sox: Nelson Cruz trade is not a good thing

Not even 24 hours after finishing their second to last series of the year with the Chicago White Sox, the Minnesota Twins decided to trade Nelson Cruz to the Tampa Bay Rays. He single-handedly defeated them in game one of Monday’s doubleheader but now he is out of the AL Central. Outside of Aaron Rodgers, nobody is a bigger thorn to the side of a Chicago sports franchise than Nelson Cruz to the White Sox.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Catcher Announces Shocking Retirement At 28

A Major League Baseball catcher has announced his shocking retirement at the age of 28. Yermin Mercedes, who had an incredibly good April for the Chicago White Sox, announced on Instagram that “it’s over.”. The 28-year-old Dominican Republic product had recently been sent down to the minor leagues. Earlier on...
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Angels sign former Sox outfielder Adam Eaton

Former White Sox outfielder Adam Eaton was signed by the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday, per ESPN. The news comes two days after Eaton was released by Chicago. The 32-year-old was first designated for assignment on July 7, allowing room for outfielder Adam Engel, who is back from his injured-list stay.
MLBchatsports.com

White Sox: Their first round selection was just what they needed

The Chicago White Sox have made their pick in the first round and it’s a good one. At number 22, the White Sox grabbed Colson Montgomery, a shortstop from Southridge High School in Huntingburg, Indiana. Montgomery was one of the top shortstops in the nation but will still need some development to get into the big leagues.
MLBSouth Side Sox

Gamethread: White Sox at Royals

The key numbers at game time today are 106 and 25:50. The first one is the heat index in Kansas City, the second the time until the trade deadline, as fans keep one eye on the game and one on transaction rumors. Not that White Sox haven’t been active, maybe....
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago White Sox: Magical night with multiple heroes

CHICAGO - JULY 20: Jose Abreu #70 and Liam Hendriks #31 of the Chicago White Sox celebrate after the game against the Minnesota Twins on July 20, 2021 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. The White Sox defeated the Twins 9-5. (Photo by Ron Vesely/Getty Images) The Chicago White...
MLBFanSided

Chicago White Sox: Gavin Sheets saves the doubleheader

The Chicago White Sox lost the first game of Monday’s doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins. Lance Lynn was filthy but a late-inning solo shot by Nelson Cruz allowed the Twins to get it to extra innings tied at one. The White Sox were unable to win after that so the second game was super important. They started Reynaldo Lopez in the game so most expected it to be a little shaky.
MLBWNDU

Indians trade 2B Hernandez to 1st-place Sox

CLEVELAND (AP) - The Indians probably can’t catch the Chicago White Sox, so they’re helping their AL Central rival. Cleveland traded second baseman Cesar Hernandez to the first-place White Sox in return for minor league pitcher Konnor Pilkington. The White Sox lead the Indians by 8 1/2 games. They’ve been in the market for a second baseman since starter Nick Madrigal suffered a season-ending hamstring tear on June 10. In Hernandez, Chicago is getting a Gold Glove defender who can bat leadoff and drive in runs. The 31-year-old is hitting .231 in his second season with the Indians with eight home runs and 47 RBIs in 96 games.
MLBPosted by
The Game Haus

Cubs and White Sox trade pitchers

The Cubs and White Sox have engaged in a rare crosstown trade. The White Sox will receive right-handed pitcher Ryan Tepera for the left-hander Bailey Horn. Last time these two teams engaged in a trade, the White Sox sent Jose Quintana over to the North Side for Eloy Jimenez. The...
MLBFanSided

Chicago White Sox: Yermin Mercedes is apparently not retiring

Chicago White Sox slugger Yermin Mercedes, currently with the team’s Triple-A club, shocked the baseball world Wednesday by seemingly announcing his retirement on Instagram. This came out of nowhere and the team made it clear they did not exactly know what was going on. Well, it is 24 hours later...
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago White Sox: Preparing for a very big second half

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 08: Andrew Vaughn #25 of the Chicago White Sox is congratulated by teammates following his home run during the seventh inning of a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Guaranteed Rate Field on June 08, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images) The...
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago White Sox: Eduardo Escobar deal was real before falling through

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 17: Eduardo Escobar #5 of the Arizona Diamondbacks crosses home plate to score against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on June 17, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) Bob Nightengale has been fueling rumors that the Diamondbacks are going...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: 3 players considered untouchable right now

The Chicago White Sox have an excellent nucleus of players that they are using to build one of the best teams in Major League Baseball around. They have some powerful hitters such as Eloy Jimenez, Yoan Moncada, Andrew Vaughn, and Jose Abreu. That’s their nucleus of hitters. Their nucleus of...
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Hitless in return

Jimenez started at designated hitter, batted cleanup, and went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Royals. This was Jimenez's first game since spring training, during which he suffered a torn pectoral tendon that made him miss four months. He was understandably anxious to get back and saw just nine pitches in his four at-bats, including expanding the strike zone during his strikeout. Jimenez should eventually get back to playing the field; he's expected to share left field and DH with Andrew Vaughn.
MLBFOX Sports

Giolito scheduled to start for White Sox at Royals

Chicago White Sox (60-41, first in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (43-56, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (8-7, 3.78 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 136 strikeouts) Royals: Kris Bubic (3-4, 4.72 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) LINE: Royals +159, White Sox -183; over/under is...
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

White Sox' Eloy Jiménez Wins It With Homer in Second Game Back

With game-winning homer, Eloy shows he's officially back originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. How badly did the Chicago White Sox miss Eloy Jiménez?. They won their fair share of games without him, sure, and he returned from a four-month absence to a first-place team and a World Series contender.
MLBsouthsideshowdown.com

Chicago White Sox: Eloy Jimenez has his first big moment

The Chicago White Sox had a monster win on Tuesday night. They completed a comeback thanks to the heroics of Eloy Jimenez. For one, he was brilliant defensively in left field which is the biggest thing people were worried about. He made some awesome throws and had some good catches...

Comments / 0

Community Policy