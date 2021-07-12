Chicago White Sox release Adam Eaton

The Chicago White Sox granted outfielder Adam Eaton his unconditional release Monday.

Eaton, 32, was designated for assignment last Wednesday and the team couldn’t find a trade partner.

The 10-year MLB veteran signed a one-year, $8 million deal with Chicago last December.

Eaton batted .201 with five homers and 28 RBIs in 58 games this season.

He is a lifetime .278/.356/.412 hitter with 65 homers, 317 RBIs and 86 stolen bases in 889 games with the Arizona Diamondbacks (2012-13), White Sox (2014-16, 2021) and Washington Nationals (2017-20).

Eaton led the American League in triples in 2014 (10) and 2016 (nine) and won a World Series with the Nationals in 2019.

–Field Level Media

