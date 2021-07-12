Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah County, UT

Utah reports more than 1,200 COVID cases over weekend; 6 new deaths

By Jeff Tavss
Posted by 
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cpSXS_0audXvp200

The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Monday shows an increase of 1,238 cases and six additional deaths. Officials no longer report data over the weekend, leading to the high combined totals.

Here is a breakdown of cases:

  • Friday, July 9 - 495
  • Saturday, July 10 - 486
  • Sunday, July 11 - 264

READ: 'We screwed up:' Cox says Utah did not reach 70% vax rate

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 447 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 12.3%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 8.2%.

To date, 2,915,971 vaccines have been administered in the state, and 2,834,431 people have been tested. 220 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

With the additional six deaths, Utah's stands at 2,399:

  • Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Comments / 2

FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
County
Utah County, UT
Local
Utah Coronavirus
Utah County, UT
Government
Local
Utah Health
Utah County, UT
Health
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Posted by
FOX 13 News

Utah woman shares experience after surviving I-15 pileup

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah — New video shows just how quickly things took a turn for drivers along I-15 in Millard County on Sunday, when a dust storm resulted in a massive, deadly pileup. The people in the video above were hit from behind, but they fortunately survived. Krystal Richardson was...

Comments / 2

Community Policy