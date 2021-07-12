Utah reports more than 1,200 COVID cases over weekend; 6 new deaths

The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Monday shows an increase of 1,238 cases and six additional deaths. Officials no longer report data over the weekend, leading to the high combined totals.

Here is a breakdown of cases:

Friday, July 9 - 495

Saturday, July 10 - 486

Sunday, July 11 - 264

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 447 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 12.3%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 8.2%.

To date, 2,915,971 vaccines have been administered in the state, and 2,834,431 people have been tested. 220 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

With the additional six deaths, Utah's stands at 2,399: