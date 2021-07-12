Interview: Breakout Season in the Works for 2023 California QB Drew Cowart

Given a full season to work his craft, the 2021 campaign for quarterback Drew Cowart is setting up as a breakout opportunity. The 6-2, 185-pound, field general got to sling it in five games during the 2020 season against California defenses covering 712 yards with four touchdowns while rushing for 98 yards. When Cowart’s Oak Ridge team takes the field this fall, they will be operating a new offense under a new head coach building excitement among the fanbase.