Interview: 12-Offer 4-Star 2023 Tennessee OL Brycen Sanders Updates College Camps and Visits

By recruitingguru
recruitingnewsguru.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInterior Tennessee defensive linemen let out a collective sigh of relief with the news Baylor School right guard Brycen Sanders was making the move to left tackle for the 2021 season. Sanders (6-6, 280) roughed up opposing defenses in the Red Raiders’ pro-style set last season earning four-star recruiting status for his efforts. College programs have responded in kind to Sanders’ talents with 12 offers dropped spanning the SEC, ACC, Pac-12 and beyond.

www.recruitingnewsguru.com

Comments / 1

Comments / 1

