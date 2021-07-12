Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Orioles’ Cedric Mullins to start 2021 All-Star Game for American League as replacement for Mike Trout

By Jon Meoli, Baltimore Sun
Posted by 
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z2zrQ_0audXgpN00
Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins, diving to make a catch against the New York Mets on June 9 in Baltimore, will start in center field for the American League All-Star Team Tuesday in Denver. He replaced Mike Trout in the starting lineup and will bat ninth. Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun

When the Orioles sent John Means to the All-Star Game in 2019, he didn’t make it onto the field to appear in the game. The same won’t happen for Cedric Mullins this year.

American League manager Kevin Cash announced Monday in Denver that Mullins would replace injured starter Mike Trout as the team’s starting center fielder for Tuesday’s showcase game at Coors Field, with the Orioles’ star batting ninth.

Mullins was a choice that Orioles manager Brandon Hyde and some of the other players lobbied for as the starter, and it helped that he was also statistically the best candidate.

Entering the All-Star break Monday, Mullins was best among American League outfielders in wins above replacement (3.8, according to FanGraphs) and either first or second at the position in batting average (.314), OPS (.921), and steals (16), among other categories.

With Trout out, the voted starters include right fielder Aaron Judge and left fielder Teoscar Hernández. Among the American League reserves, Mullins’ stiffest competition to start would have been Michael Brantley of the Houston Astros, though he doesn’t play center field and opted out of the game.

Cash’s available choices included Texas’ Joey Gallo and Adolis García.

This article may be updated.

Comments / 0

The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
503K+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Cash
Person
Teoscar Hernández
Person
Adolis García
Person
Michael Brantley
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Mike Trout
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles#All Star Game#The New York Mets#The American League#Fangraphs#The Houston Astros#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Related
MLBPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Tuesday’s Rays-Orioles game features first all-female broadcast crew

ST. PETERSBURG — What otherwise might seem a mundane Tuesday night game at Tropicana Field against the last-place Orioles will be historic before the first pitch is thrown. That’s because next week’s game will be the first called by an all-female broadcast team, per Major League Baseball and YouTube, which will show the game exclusively.
NESN

Orioles Reportedly Listening On Trey Mancini; Should Red Sox Pursue Him?

An obvious need for the Boston Red Sox ahead of the trade deadline is improved first base depth, be that as a full-time starter or capable platoon player. On paper, Trey Mancini makes a lot of sense. And wouldn’t you know it, the miles-out-of-the-playoff-picture Baltimore Orioles are getting calls on...
MLBCharlotteObserver.com

Rays fall to Orioles as Mike Zunino exits with injury

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Four batters into Monday night’s series opener against division bottom-feeder Baltimore, the Rays found themselves down two runs. Three innings later, they were down a catcher, too. The hosts (55-39) failed to respond to the initial adversity, falling 6-1 to the Orioles (31-62) before a Tropicana...
Baseballnorthwestgeorgianews.com

For Orioles star Cedric Mullins, anime is more than something fun to watch. It’s inspired him since he was a kid.

As Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins trotted down the purple carpet with his girlfriend, Erika Hardy, before the Major League Baseball All-Star game in Denver earlier this month, they were styling in matching sunglasses with cloud-shaped lenses. The glasses symbolized the Akatsuki, a group of ninjas from one of his favorite television shows, “Naruto.”
MLBPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Rays walk off Orioles, 5-4, as Baltimore wastes Alexander Wells’ strong first major league start

About 11:30 Tuesday night, Orioles pitching coach Chirs Holt called Alexander Wells to tell him he was making his first major league start the next day. Wells immediately called his parents, girlfriend and brother to share the good news, then tried to get as much sleep as he could despite the excitement racing through him. He appreciated that the Orioles’ series finale with the Tampa Bay Rays ...
MLBchatsports.com

Saturday Bird Droppings: The Orioles have been better since the All-Star break

It is a small sample size of just seven games, but the Orioles have been much more interesting to watch since returning from the All-Star break. They are 4-3 during that time. There have been no characteristic blowouts. And the offense has, for the most part, lived up to the potential that it has always had. It’s fun!
MLBWashington Post

Orioles fall short after Alexander Wells makes unexpected first major league start

About 11:30 Tuesday night, Orioles pitching coach Chris Holt called Alexander Wells to tell him he was making his first major league start the next day. Wells immediately called his parents, girlfriend and brother to share the good news, then tried to get as much sleep as he could despite the excitement racing through him.
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Heating up again

Mullins went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to Miami. The outfielder has put together a six-game hitting streak with four multi-hit efforts in that span. Mullins' homer was his first since July 6. He's boosted his season slash line to .319/.380/.545 with the recent surge. The 26-year-old is up to 17 long balls, 36 RBI, 55 runs scored and 16 stolen bases through 418 plate appearances.
MLBPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Trey Mancini homers on anniversary of Mo Gaba’s death as Orioles erase 5-run deficit to walk off Marlins, 8-7: ‘I definitely felt him with me’

Wearing a black-and-white Orioles jersey with “MO” stitched on the back, Sonsy Gaba stood near the Camden Yards mound, fighting back tears as the video tribute to her son played on the scoreboard. She fanned her face as the Oriole Bird wrapped an arm around her. Trey Mancini waited at home plate, understandably the recipient of Gaba’s ceremonial first pitch Wednesday, the one-year anniversary ...
MLBPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

‘A thumbprint of who you are as a player’: Last year’s deadline trades give glimpse of how Orioles will welcome new hitting prospects

When infield prospects Tyler Nevin and Terrin Vavra came to the Orioles in a trade from the Colorado Rockies last August, all the uncertainty about being traded was partially assuaged by the cold, hard realities of data. The two were among the first to receive detailed reports from the Orioles’ hitting development department that broke down what they did well, what they needed to keep working ...
MLBcbslocal.com

Orioles Draft Outfielder Colton Cowser

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles selected outfielder Colton Cowser from Sam Houston State University with their fifth overall selection for the 2021 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft. Cowser, 21, hit .374/.490/.680 with 16 home runs, 10 double, two triples, 61 runs, 52 RBI and 42 walks in 55...

Comments / 0

Community Policy