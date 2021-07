CERT (Computer Emergency Response Team) is a team that consists of information security experts who are responsible for providing protection against cyber security threats. In addition to this, the team of experts is also given the responsibility of detecting and responding to cyber attacks. Every country has a CERT. The Indian CERT goes by the name CERT-In. CERT-In is an organization that functions under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. Like any other country’s CERT, the Indian CERT provides incident prevention, response services, and security quality management service.