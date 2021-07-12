Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glen Carbon, IL

Freshman Sensation Kaitlyn Hatley Is Father McGivney Catholic Female Athlete of the Month

By Chris Rhodes
edglentoday.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLEN CARBON - Father McGivney had a historic finish in both girls' track and field and baseball this past summer season. Freshman Kaitlyn Hatley became the first state qualifier for Griffins girls track by running a pair of personal record times in the sectional. Hatley then became McGivney’s first state medalist by bettering both PRs Thursday at the Class 1A state meet at Eastern Illinois’ O’Brien Stadium in Charleston.

www.edglentoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, IL
City
Glen Carbon, IL
Local
Illinois Education
Local
Illinois Sports
Glen Carbon, IL
Education
Glen Carbon, IL
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Catholic#Riverbend
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Sports
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sues Texas after it blocks transport of migrants in state

July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday, seeking to block an executive order that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so. In a lawsuit filed in El Paso federal...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. issues new Cuba sanctions, Biden promises more to come

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on the Cuban police force and two of its leaders on Friday in response to the Havana government's crackdown on protesters, and President Joe Biden promised Cuban-American leaders more actions were coming. The U.S. Treasury Department said the sanctions, which...

Comments / 0

Community Policy