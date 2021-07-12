Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

DNVR Broncos Podcast: Should Denver think about extending Von Miller now?

By Zac Stevens
thednvr.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe guys breakdown what an extension for Von Miller could look like, discuss if the Broncos should give Von another contract, answer listener questions and much more. Zac Stevens was born and raised in Denver, went to the University of Denver and now covers the Denver Broncos. After graduating Summa Cum Laude from DU in 2014, Zac worked for the Cleveland Browns as a remote scout. He then jumped straight into the journalism industry at the beginning of 2016 covering the reigning world-champion Broncos and joined DNVR soon after. Catch him on Twitter @ZacStevensDNVR and daily on the DNVR Broncos podcast as the co-host.

thednvr.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Dnvr Broncos Podcast#The University Of Denver#The Denver Broncos#The Cleveland Browns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
News Break
Journalism
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
News Break
NFL
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Denver Broncos trade options with the Miami Dolphins

Denver Broncos 2021 offseason - Xavien Howard. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports. The Denver Broncos are getting set for training camp just like the rest of the teams in the NFL, and general manager George Paton has plenty of work yet to be done. Although the primary moves yet to be made will be final roster cuts and perhaps a veteran addition or two, there’s always a chance that the Broncos could strike a trade with another team.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos OLB Von Miller, who is entering the last year of his contract, said he’d like to play “five to seven more years” in the NFL and would be content with playing elsewhere if he’s not wanted back. “I would like to keep playing. Whether that’s here with the Denver...
NFLchatsports.com

Denver Broncos: The best receiving backs in team history

SAN DIEGO - JANUARY 31: Running back Steve Sewell #30 of the Denver Broncos runs in the open field during Super Bowl XXII against the Washington Redskins at the Jack Murphy Stadium on January 31, 1988 in San Diego, California. The Redskins won 42-10. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images) The...
NFLchatsports.com

Las Vegas Raiders: 3 new Denver Broncos to worry about in 2021

Nov 15, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden (left) and general manager Mike Mayock walk off the field after the game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders defeated the Broncos 37-12. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports. The Las Vegas Raiders swept the...
NFLDynasty Football Factory

2021 Projections: Denver Broncos

The wide receiver group for Denver also has a lot of ambiguity in itself too. Jerry Jeudy operated as the team’s top pass catcher in 2020 but Courtland Sutton was the lead dog in 2019. Who should we expect to be the alpha in 2021? I did my projections under the assumption the Jeudy would perform more so as the slot guy that may garner more targets but have lower yards per reception and touchdowns. While Sutton will be utilized as the mid to deep WR threat on the outside of the field and looked at more in the red zone. This means he can see fewer targets but achieve a similar yardage output and more touchdowns. My projections relay this well, and they both average within .5 fantasy points per game of each other. I think they will both be weekly mid-tier to low-tier WR2s so Sutton having an ADP of WR32 feels good and Jeudy having an ADP of WR41 feels awesome. I like them both at their ADP, but I do not like drafting two wide receivers from the same team in a typical redraft league. Therefore my recommended plan of action would be to pass on Sutton and draft Jeudy later. Jeudy also has a higher upside because he has the potential to see way more targets and produce more points in a more consistent way.
NFLUSA Today

Patrick Surtain II is 'the real deal,' says Broncos OLB Von Miller

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller is clearly a big fan of cornerback Patrick Surtain II, the team’s first-round draft pick. “This Patrick Surtain II, this ‘PS2’ guy, he’s the real deal,” Miller said on May 24. “There are a couple times where I look over my shoulder just to see who’s out there at receiver, left and right checking out the formation, and I see this guy standing out there. I’m like, ‘Bro, this guy is taller than me. Is he supposed to be inside? He’s supposed to be rushing. This guy is supposed to be rushing.’ He’s the real deal and he’s a specimen. He has great feet.”
NFLallfans.co

Broncos OLB Von Miller hypes up team’s 2021 outlook

During an interview with NFL Network earlier this week, Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller was asked how similar the 2021 defense is to the team’s defenses of the past, such as the 2015 squad that won Super Bowl 50. Miller noted that the schemes have changed, but there’s plenty...
NFLallfans.co

Denver Broncos: Trinity Benson being slept on in 2021?

The Denver Broncos have a ton of talent at the WR position, but there is a chance someone could surprise in training camp. Why not Trinity Benson?. The Denver Broncos have about a million wide receivers on the roster heading into 2021 training camp. There is bound to be a fascinating story to emerge from that position group, which actually includes 14 players in total at this particular point in time.
NFL247Sports

Report: Deshaun Watson 'intrigued' by Denver Broncos

The future of Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in the NFL is cloudy at best, but the former All-Pro is training as if he'll play this season and several teams reportedly remain interested in a potential acquisition if his ongoing legal situation is settled. One of those franchises is the...
NFLthednvr.com

DNVR Broncos Podcast: Where does Denver’s skill-position arsenal stack up compared to others?

On the latest edition of the DNVR Broncos Podcast, Andrew Mason and Andre Simone bring you the latest from Broncos Country. ESPN ranks the Broncos’ skill-position players (WRs, TEs, RBs) 17th. Is this fair? What can we expect from the QB competition that will begin next week? And how could college players’ ability to cash in on name, image and likeness rights affect future draft classes?
NFLthednvr.com

DNVR Broncos Podcast: What does Aaron Rodgers turning down a contract extension mean for Denver?

On the latest edition of the DNVR Broncos Podcast, Andrew Mason and Henry Chisholm check in to break down all of the latest news in Broncos Country. Mase and Henry break down the news of Aaron Rodgers turning down a contract extension from the Packers, take a look at why ESPN has the Broncos 24th in their 3-year projection power rankings, and even dive into which region of the country produces the most Division III prospects — and why it’s relevant with former Minnesota exec George Paton now running things in Denver.
NFLchatsports.com

Broncos LB Preview: All eyes on Von Miller after missing 2020 with ankle injury

Denver Broncos, Von Miller, Jack Reed, Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Award, Vic Fangio, National Football League. Editor’s note: Fourth in a series previewing each Broncos position group entering the start of training camp on July 27. Outside linebacker Von Miller’s legacy with the Broncos is secure. Franchise leader in...
NFLchatsports.com

Denver Broncos: 5 of the best moves made this offseason

The Denver Broncos have made plenty of big moves in the first offseason of George Paton’s tenure as general manager. Which five are the best?. It’s been a heck of an offseason for the Denver Broncos in 2021. The Broncos are certainly no strangers to the offseason spotlight over the last decade or so, and 2021 was no different. It all started with John Elway stepping down from his role as general manager of the team and bringing in George Paton from the Minnesota Vikings to build the roster.
NFLthednvr.com

DNVR Rugby Podcast: Denver Broncos Rugby Sevens Snake Draft With Justin Michael and Andre Simone

Colton Strickler, Justin Michael of DNVR Rams, and DNVR Draft Analyst Andre Simone draft their dream rugby sevens team using current and former Denver Broncos. The guys discuss the pros and cons of their picks throughout the draft, talk about what position groups would be good for rugby sevens, and defend why some all-time great Broncos didn’t get picked in the honorable mention portion of the show.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Courtland Sutton wants to be a Bronco for life

Courtland Sutton wants to be a Denver Broncos player for life. A life commitment is exactly that. Two people are with one another to the end of the line. There are variables that certainly come into play regarding his contract. That is between the agent and team; however, it’s very important to understand what is in the best interest of the player.
NFLchatsports.com

Denver Broncos: What will happen with Melvin Gordon?

Oct 1, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) carries the ball as New York Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers (91) pursues during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports. With the selection of Javonte Williams in the 2021...
NFLourcommunitynow.com

Denver Broncos' 2021 Training Camp Schedule Released

The Denver Broncos recently announced this year's training camp schedule, which starts on Wednesday, July 28. And while fans are invited to come watch, there are some things that you need to be aware of before you head to UCHealth Training Center. Officials say that fans who want to attend...

Comments / 0

Community Policy