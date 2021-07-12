Cancel
Martin Lawrence’s daughter Jasmin confirms romance with Eddie Murphy’s son Eric

By Karu F. Daniels, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 17 days ago
Eddie Murphy's son Eric and Martin Lawrence's daughter, Jasmin. Instagram

It’s a match made in comedy heaven.

The offspring of Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence are romantically linked.

Over the weekend, Jasmin Lawrence publicly confirmed that she is dating Eric Murphy by posting a selfie of the couple as she wished him a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday, my love! I’m so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side,” the 25-year-old Duke University graduate captioned. “Cheers to many more blessings, laughs, and beautiful memories! I love you so much!!”

On Instagram Stories, Jasmin shared a video of Eric blowing out a birthday cake, with a red heart emoji as the caption.

It’s unclear how long the two have been together, but her usually-low-profile 32-year-old beau posted pictures with her in June. “Head over heels in LOVE with YOU,” he wrote in his caption, calling her his “other half.”

Jasmin appeared on the 2012 sitcom “Family Time” and in last year’s “Bad Boys for Life,” starring Lawrence and Will Smith.

Eric’s mother is Paulette McNeely and Jasmin’s mom is former beauty queen Patricia Southall.

Both of their pappies are comedy icons who achieved success through hit television shows (Murphy in the 1980s with “Saturday Night Live” and Lawrence in the 1990s with the sitcom “Martin”) and blockbuster films (the “Beverly Hills Cop” and “Coming to America” films for Murphy, and Lawrence’s “Bad Boys” franchise.)

Both funnymen teamed up in two films: 1992′s “Boomerang” and Ted Demme’s 1999 buddy comedy film “Life.”

