Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Seven smart strategies to enhance your B2B blog posts and boost your web traffic

bizjournals
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBusiness Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. A business-to-business company’s website is a multipurpose marketing and information tool. In today’s digital-first economy, it may also be a B2B company’s primary way to generate sales. Therefore, finding ways to steer more traffic to your website is a must.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#B2b#Blog Posts#Economy#Seo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Marketing
Related
Economyatlanticcitynews.net

Sail with Seven Boats to expand your digital boundaries

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): The age of the pandemic has expedited the necessity for a digital presence in every industry. Reimagining marketing strategies by digital migration has greatly expanded our digital borders whilst personalizing connections with the audience in a sagacious manner. Debajyoti Banerjee's brainchild Seven Boats...
InternetPosted by
Andre Oentoro

The Benefits of Blogging for Your Business

Marketing is an ever evolving area, and if you don’t adapt to the changing environment, you’ll end up left behind. What worked only a few years ago may prove ineffective today. However, blogging for your brand is one area that has lasted more than a decade and still gives great returns.
Home & GardenComputerworld

Bring Your Smart Building to Life

The smart building market is projected to grow by $42.6 billion from 2020 to 2025. Listen to two experts from Arrow Technologies and KMC discuss how to bring a widescale approach to your smart building strategy.
Public Healthatlantanews.net

IMPACT OF C-19 ON DIGITAL MARKETING NEEDS OF BUSINESSES

The C-19 Situation Forced the entire world's economies to shut down in no time. No one has ever imagined the world we are living at present. The fact is that due to the disruption caused by the corona virus we have undergone more digital transformation in the last one and half year. There were numerous questions asked in the board rooms, on earnings calls, in the media and, in the government. People wanted to know how their businesses would survive when the whole world is under lockdown? The answer to all those questions came in the way of digital transformation.
TechnologyThrive Global

Technological Advancements: The Ninja Weapon To Enhance Your Business

Technology today is greatly impacting our lives (in a good way, of course). If utilized correctly, it can turn out to be a boon for us. As easy as it might be to say that a world without technology is a better world, it is impossible to do so. It has become so essential that no one in this day and age can survive without it. The internet is vastly responsible for the way technology is developing, and more and more people are adapting to it. Statistics determine that there are almost 8,75,000 users on the web every day. It has made everything so much easier for us, right from booking a cab to work to ordering food for dinner; the internet plays a massive role in our everyday life. Its ability to collect metadata enhances our shopping experience by directing its ads towards the products we need.
EconomyForbes

Must-Do Steps To Better Understand Your B2B Target Audience

CEO of MeritB2B, the leading provider of B2B marketing solutions. Data-Driven. Tech Enabled. Growth Obsessed. There is a reason why the old adage is “know thy customer” and not “know thy target audience.” Knowing your customer is a lot easier. You can talk to your customer directly and develop a relationship with them over time that provides a trove of insights. Knowing the customer and knowing your target audience is a continuum, and they are not mutually exclusive concepts. Therein lies a huge advantage: By knowing your customers, you can create a scalable omnichannel audience targeting strategy.
Internetaba.com

Google Analytics: A Primer for Bank Marketers

Bank websites have become more important than ever over the past year. Customers have come to rely on them for updates during the COVID-19 pandemic, online banking portals have become essential for checking the status of stimulus checks, and consumers are taking advantage of online account opening and loan application solutions more than ever.
Economyprweek.com

LinkedIn to B2B marketers: It's time to build your brand

B2B marketers are known for relying on lead generation and account-based marketing. But the data shows that they should spend more time building brand awareness, according to a study released by LinkedIn’s The B2B Institute and the Ehrenberg-Bass Institute at the University of South Australia. The study, which analyzed the...
InternetPosted by
Creative Bloq

9 essential ecommerce WordPress plugins

If you're serious about starting that online business you’ve always dreamed of and you're using WordPress, you'll need to consider the best ecommerce WordPress plugins. WordPress has no shortage of competitors offering easy-to-use and low-cost website building services, but while it might be a little less intuitive than the likes of Squarespace and Wix, what sets WordPress apart is its open-source nature. This allows for hundreds of third-party themes and associated plugins to be integrated.
Economymakeuseof.com

8 Tools to Generate Your Business Name

Finding and finalizing the right name is the first milestone in starting a business. The name must be catchy, easy to remember, and unique. It should also communicate everything about your business. A unique and distinctive name helps increase brand engagement with your potential customers and is key to help...
EconomyItproportal

Three ways to turn your B2B business into an e-commerce leader

The Covid-19 pandemic sent consumers flocking online to buy everything from groceries to workout equipment — and it catalyzed a similar shift among B2B enterprises, too. Surveys show that B2B sellers now believe digital engagement to be 2-3X more important than real-world selling, while most B2B buyers now prefer digitized, self-service purchasing methods to traditional, salesperson-directed buying experiences. With showrooms closed and both buyers and sellers having worked from home, the pandemic dramatically accelerated B2B brands’ shift toward digital commerce.
Cell Phonesapppicker.com

Top mobile apps to enhance your gaming experience

Are we the only ones feeling like it's Groundhog Day in 2021? Although things are looking up and the future is bright, it will be a long, slow road back from this, so be patient. Therefore, why not take advantage of this time of solitude and boredom to fine-tune your...
Internetsourceg.net

E-Commerce SEO (100 to 2300 Monthly Visitors)

In this case study, you are going to learn how we increased an online store’s traffic by 2400%. This is an online e-commerce store that sells items that cost between ~$50 – ~$300 dollars each. The site originally was getting no organic traffic and was mostly relying on paid traffic.
AmazonSearchengine Journal

How to Support Your Go-To-Market Strategy with SEO

In previous articles, we’ve learned why SEO must be a consideration for early-stage startups, as well as SEO strategies to help you be competitive in the SERPs early on. Now, we’ll look at another key stage in the business lifecycle of an early-stage startup — developing your go-to-market strategy and initial product launch.
SoftwareTimes Union

Best Social Media Management - Enterprise Software Revealed by Users Through SoftwareReviews

TORONTO (PRWEB) July 27, 2021. SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group, has published its 2021 Social Media Management Enterprise Data Quadrant Awards, naming two vendors as gold medalists. The following vendors are winners according to the feedback provided by their end-users via SoftwareReviews' comprehensive online survey. Vendors are rated on product features, vendor capabilities, and the relationship with their software partner:
SoftwareThe Windows Club

How to use the WORKDAY function in Microsoft Excel

In Microsoft Excel, a WORKDAY function is a date and time function, and its purpose is to return the serial number of the date before and after a specified number of workdays. Working days exclude weekends or any date identified as a holiday. Persons can use the WORKDAY function to calculate invoice due dates, expected delivery times, or the number of days of work performed.
ComputersHackRead

5 must-try user flow diagramming tools for UX designing 2021

Want to come up with a smooth user flow diagram for your website or app? Then find out about the best user flow and flowchart creation tools in this guide. It doesn’t matter if you are coming up with a prototype for a website or an app, it is important to have a dedicated user flow diagram. After all, it would let you analyze your product from the perspective of the end-user, which is extremely important in the development process.
Softwareeturbonews.com

The best software and online tools for travel and tourism companies in 2021

In today’s high-tech world, third-party software and tools helped many businesses scale their marketing and customer support without needing to hire more people. Due to the digital transformation, such instruments find wide application in the travel and tourism industry too. Regiondo says it created the best online booking system and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy