Slideshow — Porter Road’s Kentucky expansion

The team at whole-animal butcher Porter Road last week celebrated the opening of a 28,000-square-foot processing facility in northwest of Clarksville in Princeton, Kentucky, which will grow to employ more than 80 people. The company’s existing 6,000-square-foot facility nearby has been running at capacity and co-founders Chris Carter and James Peisker earlier this year secured $10 million in funding to support their growth plans. Porter Road, which has more than doubled its sales in the past year, will celebrate its 10th anniversary in September.