It has to feel awkward for the NFL to see the NFC East in such a poor state of affairs. For so long it’s been one of the most competitive divisions in all of football, but not so much as of late. And in 2020, the wheels essentially fell right off of the wagon — as all four teams stumbled over themselves en route to being mostly manhandled by clubs outside of the division. Hell, even the division games weren’t always as exciting as they usually are, and you can look no further than the Week 17 match between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants as evidence (the Cowboys barely put up a fight in a must-win game).