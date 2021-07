While I have a nice collection of elderly and even some really old cookbooks, I have one I treasure for a particularly special recipe. The cookbook, by Peg Harvey is titled "When the Cook's Away." The recipe is called Roman Blueberry pie. While this name sounds Italian, the pie is not. It is however a very unusual pie. You must read the recipe carefully and follow it exactly, or you could have a disaster like I did. The worst thing about that is ruining the very special berries you need to make it. And if you spent hours in the hot sun picking them you would be very sad indeed.