LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police were called to the 2000 block of S. 14th Street on a report of gunshots heard in the area on Saturday just after 1 a.m. LPD said when officers arrived, they contacted a 57-year-old female who reported hearing gunshots outside their home and a bullet hitting their home. Officers observed damage to the home and located shell casings in the area.