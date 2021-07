The City Clerk’s Office on the first floor of City Hall (23555 Goddard Road) will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 31. This is the final Saturday before Tuesday’s primary election in the community. If you need to turn in your absentee ballot, Saturday would be a great time to do so. The final deadline for absentee ballots is 8 p.m. on election night. Staff in the clerk’s office will be on hand to answer questions and support you through the process.