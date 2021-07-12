Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Dow Jones Industrial Average Fast Facts

By CNN Editorial Research
WTHI
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's a look at the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is a stock index comprised of 30 "blue-chip" US stocks. It is meant to be a way to measure the strength or weakness of the entire US stock market. The Dow began in 1896 with 12...

www.wthitv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Dow
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Us House#Dow Jones Co#Jones Co#Cable News Network Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
StocksThe Independent

Asian shares lower after Wall St rebound on US growth data

Asian shares and U.S. futures were mostly lower Friday after stocks pushed broadly higher on Wall Street. Japan reported relatively strong economic data for the previous quarter, before the government began tightening coronavirus restrictions as cases surged. “Retail sales, industrial production and employment all rebounded strongly in June, pointing to...
StocksShareCast

US open: Dow Jones extends losses ahead of Fed rate decision

Wall Street stocks were mixed early on Wednesday as market participants continued to digest earnings from major US firms and awaited the outcome of the Federal Reserve's latest two-day meeting later in the day. As of 1525 BST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.26% at 34,966.94 and the...
StocksBirmingham Star

U.S. stocks open slightly higher ahead of Fed announcement

NEW YORK, July 28 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks opened modestly higher on Wednesday morning as investors anticipated a key policy update from the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 17.09 points, or 0.05 percent, to 35,075.61. The S&P 500 added 6.08 points, or 0.14 percent, to 4,407.54. The Nasdaq Composite Index increased 64.76 points, or 0.44 percent, to 14,725.54. All the three major indexes began to swing between gains and losses shortly after the opening bell.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Today, Stocks Open Mixed Ahead of Fed; Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, Boeing, AMD, McDonald's Report Earnings

Stocks stammered into a mixed open Wednesday, amid a blitz of earnings news, and ahead of the Fed's afternoon rate policy announcement. Earnings news boosted Alphabet, Microsoft and pot stock Tilray, among other names. China-based stocks rebounded briskly from their three-day decline. And on the Dow Jones today, Boeing rallied while McDonald's dipped after delivering early morning reports.
Stockscrossroadstoday.com

Stocks edge lower as investors review earnings, await Fed

Stocks edged lower in morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday as investors reviewed the latest batch of quarterly earnings reports and wait for a policy update from the Federal Reserve. Wall Street will be looking closely at the central bank’s statement to get a better sense of when it might...
StocksPosted by
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: COVID, China Rattle the Rally

A second day of global fears over China's regulatory crackdown, as well as rising COVID concerns back home, were enough to knock U.S. stocks off their lofty perch Tuesday. Rattling domestic stocks today were reports that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were prepared to suggest that Americans in COVID hot spots wear masks indoors to combat the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $646,000 Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 54,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $574,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 14,496 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apriem Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,370,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.5% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.8% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $212,000. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Stock Futures Cautiously Higher Ahead of Fed Comments

Stock futures are eyeing muted gains ahead of the open, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) 13 points higher, boosted by a blowout earnings report for Boeing (BA), which announced its first quarterly profit since the third quarter of 2019. Futures on the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) are tentatively higher as well, as investors eye a slew of mixed earnings reports from the Big Tech space, such as Apple (AAPL) and Alphabet (GOOGL), and look toward this afternoon's Federal Reserve statement. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is set to conclude its two-day meeting, and many expect the central bank to begin making moves to cut back on its bond buying program.
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Nasdaq Rises as FAANG Earnings Impress

Stocks are a mixed bag this afternoon, as investors mull over another batch of corporate earnings and await an update from the Federal Reserve's policy meeting. While the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is 41 points lower and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) remains little changed from yesterday's session, the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) was up triple digits earlier thanks to FAANG earnings. Looking ahead, at 2 p.m. ET the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will release a statement to conclude its two-day meeting, followed by closely-watched comments from Chairman Jerome Powell.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Netease And AMD Soar As The QQQ Finishes Higher Wednesday

U.S. indices were trading higher going into the close Wednesday after the Federal Reserve left rates unchanged and said the economy continues to show strength, with inflation being transitory. U.S. infrastructure optimism has also lifted sentiment. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) finished higher by 0.38% to $365.83.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Wall Street set for muted open ahead of big tech earnings

* Apple, Microsoft and Google set to report results. * Futures: Dow down 0.24, S&P down 0.14%, Nasdaq up 0.03% (Adds comment, graphic, updates prices) July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes were set to open flat on Tuesday ahead of earnings reports from the most valuable companies on Wall Street and in the run-up to the two-day Federal Reserve meeting.
StocksStreetInsider.com

S&P 500 turns slightly higher after Fed statement

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 reversed declines to trade barely higher in choppy trading on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said the U.S. economic recovery remained on track despite rising coronavirus cases and that higher inflation remained the result of "transitory factors." The Dow cut its declines while...
New York City, NYPosted by
IBTimes

Global Stocks Retreat Ahead Of Fed, Tech Earnings

US and European stock markets pulled back on Tuesday ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting and earnings reports by top tech firms. Analysts attributed the US retreat to profit taking after prices surged in recent days. Meanwhile, Hong Kong led a sell-off across most Asian stock markets, extending the...
BusinessWLFI.com

Bill Gates Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft. Marriage: Melinda (French) Gates (January 1, 1994-present) Children: Phoebe Adele, 2002; Rory John, 1999; Jennifer Katharine, 1996. Education: Attended Harvard University, 1973-1975. Other Facts. Was No. 1 on the Forbes World's Billionaires List for 12 consecutive years...

Comments / 0

Community Policy