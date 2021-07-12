Dow Jones Industrial Average Fast Facts

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 54,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $574,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.