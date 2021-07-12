Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amazon

These Portable Soap Sheets Are the Easiest Way to Keep Your Hands Clean While Traveling

By Andrea Marie
Real Simple
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there's anything we've learned over the past year, it's that washing our hands shouldn't be taken lightly. While we've always known the importance of hand-washing for safety and health reasons, chances are you're scrubbing more than usual. Now that life is starting to return to normal, including the resumption of travel, it's important to keep your hands clean and safe while on the go. And since you can't always rely on public restrooms to be stocked up with soap, why not carry your own? No need to travel with a full bottle of soap—instead, there's a more portable option: paper soap sheets.

www.realsimple.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wash Hands#Hand Soap#Hands Clean#Bar Soap#Nanaso Paper Soap Sheets#Amazon Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Amazon
Related
Home & GardenPosted by
Family Handyman

This Toilet Paper Trick Can Refresh Your Entire Bathroom

There are plenty of suggestions out there for preventing less-than-pleasant odors in your bathroom. Thanks to a handy trick we spotted on TipHero, there’s a way to eliminate icky bathroom smells that doesn’t require a daily spray or a touch-up every time you go. You only have to do this as often as you change your toilet paper roll, and it works just as well.
Home & GardenPosted by
Woman's World

Get Your Laundry Super White Without Bleach With This Simple Hack

It’s laundry day, and you just realized that you don’t have any bleach on hand. You know your standard laundry detergent isn’t going to cut it for all those stained shirts and socks, but you don’t feel like going all the way to the store. Or maybe you just don’t want to use bleach because it’s a harsh chemical, but you need a way to brighten up your white clothes. Well, not to worry. We recently stumbled upon a quick laundry hack that will help you get your whites as bright as ever — no bleach necessary. In fact, all you need is some aspirin.
LifestyleFood52

The Absolute Easiest Trick to Cleaning Your Grill

Why is it important to clean a grill? And how come leaving charred bits and leftover cooking oil doesn’t season the grates similar to a cast iron skillet? Well, first and foremost, it’s better for your health. Grilling meats at high temperatures can actually produce carcinogens, then left behind on the grill, so it’s important to keep the grates maintained. Beyond the health factor, regularly cleaning your grill will lengthen its life, prevent dangerous flare-ups, and simply make your food taste better.
Home & GardenWISH-TV

Get a beautiful full kitchen remodel while keeping your old cabinets

You’ve heard their name on our show a whole lot recently as our Question of the Day Sponsor, and today’s your chance to get to know them. Kitchen Saver is a kitchen remodeling company that prides itself on being able to give you a beautifully renovated kitchen without having to completely gut your kitchen.
ElectronicsPosted by
BobVila

8 Things You Should Never Put in the Washing Machine

The washing machine takes a beating. We toss in loads of dirty clothes, pour in some soap and hit the start button. It’s all too easy to set it and forget it. Both the washing machine and clothes are expensive, however, and deserve to be treated properly. That’s why there are some things that should never be put in the washing machine. Have you made the mistake of putting any of these items in there?
Tampa Bay News Wire

Ways to clean your body armor- Tips by the Top Body Armor Companies

Are you a uniformed professional? Entering a room with civilians inside might make you sense a feeling of pride when they stand to salute you. But have you ever noticed that many of them might be taking their hands on their nose or holding their breath after the salute?. Do...
LifestyleReal Simple

I'm 9 Months Pregnant, and These Cooling Sheets Are the Only Way I Can Sleep Through Summer Nights

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As most pregnant women know, sleeping through the night can be a challenge for many reasons—from having to pee to finding a bump-approved sleeping position to facing pregnancy-induced anxiety. If you're like me and happen to be nine months pregnant during some of the hottest days of the year, you can likely expect even more discomfort. Dealing with the heat in addition to regular pregnancy aches and pains has been an unwelcome challenge, but I've found a solution that helps me fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.
Home & GardenLifehacker

5 Ways to Clean Mold From the Most Important Surfaces In Your Home

Finding mold in any part of your home can be cause for concern, but it’s also a fairly common occurrence—anywhere there is dampness, there is a chance for mold to grow. While mold can be harmful to your health, expensive professional removal isn’t always necessary; it can often be removed safely with the right cleaning strategy and safety precautions.
Lifestylehealththoroughfare.com

Best Portable Freezers To Keep Your Summer Goodies Cool

Freezers are old inventions. They have been around for nearly a century. However, they served us well throughout history, and they got increasingly better as technology progressed over time. Still, the core concept remained the same for the most part – A freezer is a box where you put food...
Pet ServicesPosted by
SPY

The Best Air Purifiers for Pets Will Help Keep Your Home Clean

Keeping your house clean is key to being truly proud of it. No doubt you spend at least a couple of hours a week ticking off your household chores, such as vacuuming, dusting and doing laundry. And, if you’re lucky enough to have a family pet, it’s more than likely you dedicate time to de-furring the sofa, too. While these types of cleaning lead to a better appearance and general hygiene around the home, they don’t target the quality of air or remove the unwanted particles that come with pets. To keep the air in your home as clean as you should keep your kitchen, you need one of the best air purifiers for pets.
Electronicshackaday.com

DIY Fume Extractor Keeps Air Clean While You Solder

Soldering is a key skill to learn when building electronics, but it’s also a process that can put out a lot of fumes. The best way to deal with this is to use a fume extractor. Of course, you can always make your own, as [Open Green Energy] ably demonstrates.
Home & GardenSFGate

How to clean your refrigerator and keep it that way

The refrigerator is one of the most high-trafficked spots in the kitchen. We open and close it all day, putting food in and taking it out. Still, it can be easy to overlook when it comes to cleaning. "A lot of people want their refrigerator to fade into the background,"...
Skin CarePosted by
Well+Good

3 Ways To Help Protect Your Hands from the Sun and Dryness

When it comes to preventative skin care, facial products get all the spotlight, but it’s not just your face gets fine lines and wrinkles. The next time you reach for your sunscreen, please don’t forget to apply some to your hands. Just like our facial skin, our hands are constantly exposed to the sun and need anti-aging protection, as well; however, they don’t often get the attention they need.
ShoppingReal Simple

Amazon Shoppers Say This Breathable Nightgown Keeps Them Cool on Sticky Summer Nights

There's something about a matching pajama set that makes you feel particularly pulled together, even if all you're doing is hitting the sheets. But when summer rolls around, it's hard to put on anything at all—which is why having a cool, breezy nightgown comes in handy. The combination of a short hemline and breathable fabric in a designated sleep style means you don't have to resort to a ratty old T-shirt, and according to Amazon shoppers, this cute pick keeps them from "feeling sticky in the summer."
Food SafetyReal Simple

These Insulated Grocery Bags Keep Frozen Food, Meat, and Produce Cold (and Safe) From Car to Fridge

By now, you've probably made the switch to reusable grocery bags due to several city and state bans or taxes on single-use plastic and paper bags. These reusable bags are not only eco-friendly, but they're also durable and tend to fit more grocery items than single-use options. But if you're worried about your perishable items going bad as you travel, consider getting reusable insulated grocery bags that'll keep your food cold while you're on the go.

Comments / 0

Community Policy