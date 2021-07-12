Cancel
Traffic

Costing more to fill it up

By Dick Mangrum
 17 days ago

Gas pump prices in the Carolinas continue to trend higher, as demand for motor vehicle fuel last week reached a new Energy Information Administration record. That, according to AAA, partially reflects the July 4 holiday weekend travel. South Carolina’s current gas price sits at $2.86, a five-cent increase on the week. The state July 1 added two pennies to the gas tax. Nationally, the price average was up to $3.14 a gallon. The price of crude oil fluctuated last week after OPEC’s failure to agree on production increases, and continues to be a dominant factor in determining how high prices will go this summer.

