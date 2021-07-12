Costing more to fill it up

Gas pump prices in the Carolinas continue to trend higher, as demand for motor vehicle fuel last week reached a new Energy Information Administration record. That, according to AAA, partially reflects the July 4 holiday weekend travel. South Carolina’s current gas price sits at $2.86, a five-cent increase on the week. The state July 1 added two pennies to the gas tax. Nationally, the price average was up to $3.14 a gallon. The price of crude oil fluctuated last week after OPEC’s failure to agree on production increases, and continues to be a dominant factor in determining how high prices will go this summer.