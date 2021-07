Grubauer signed a six-year, $35.4 million contract with the Kraken on Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. Grubauer was fantastic with the Avalanche last season, going 30-9-1 while posting an impressive 1.95 GAA and .922 save percentage, leading to his nomination as a finalist for the Vezina Trophy. Seattle already has Chris Driedger and Vitek Vanecek on its roster, but with a $5.9 million per year salary, Grubauer is clearly poised to serve as the team's No. 1 netminder for the foreseeable future. The Kraken may struggle to make the playoffs in their inaugural season, but Grubauer should nonetheless remain an attractive fantasy asset in 2021-22.