A head basketball coach is not too fond of Android usage on his team.Jason Kidd, the coach of the Dallas Mavericks, reportedly punished the Milwaukee Bucks team in 2014 because one player had an android when he was the Bucks coach, according to a section in the upcoming book Giannis: The Improbable Rise of an NBA MVP written byMirin Fader.According to Insider, Fader wrote that Kidd, who was the Bucks coach from 2014 to 2018, was a tough coach who had an unusual coaching approach that penalized the entire team for a single player’s error.If a player made a mistake...