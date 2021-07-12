Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Des Moines, IA

Elderly residents of unlicensed home pay up to $9,500 per month, state says

By Clark Kauffman
Posted by 
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kyGdA_0audW3Zm00

An unlicensed home for the elderly on Des Moines’ southwest side has been admitting tenants since 2017, with the residents paying up to $9,500 per month, newly disclosed state records show.

The house, now home to five tenants, appears to have been generating up to $46,800 per month for its owner, the records show.

The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals and the City of Des Moines are alleging in court that the Sutton Senior Home and its owner, Anne Porter of Ankeny, are running an illegal, unlicensed care facility out of the single-family house, which is located just off Park Avenue at 3219 SW 39th St.

They allege DIA inspectors visited the house last fall, reviewed the level of care needed by the six people who were then living in the house, and concluded it was functioning as either a residential care facility or an assisted living program, both of which require state licensure or certification.

DIA alleges Porter is circumventing state laws requiring licensure and inspection of care facilities by using one corporate entity to provide housing, as a landlord would, and another company that she owns, A-Plus Home Care Services, to provide health care for residents.

In responding to those allegations, Porter’s attorneys have stated in court filings that by delivering housing and health care through two “separate and distinct legal entities,” Porter need not be licensed.

Porter, who is a registered nurse, is merely a “residential landlord in the business of leasing rooms to tenants,” according to filings by her attorneys. They acknowledge that the residents of the home are all elderly individuals “who need varying amounts” of care.

Read more:

The findings of state investigators who visited the home last fall are detailed in records tied an upcoming administrative hearing at DIA.

They allege that one of the tenants was 77 years old at the time of the visit and had moved into the house in November 2017, paying Sutton $2,100 per month in rent, and paying A-Plus $5,800 per month. The woman required 24-hour supervision for her safety, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and glaucoma, and had issues with anxiety, paranoia, confusion and wandering.

The other residents of the home were in a similar situation, according to the state:

  • A 73-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s disease was receiving assistance with medication, showering, dressing, meals and transportation. She had been a resident of the home since March 2020, paying rent of $3,700 per month, plus $3,800 per month for services from A-Plus.
  • A 68-year-old woman was dealing with cancer, kidney failure, depression and other serious health issues and was receiving more than 20 different medications and supplements at the home. She moved there in 2019, paying $3,500 per month in rent, plus $200 per day — roughly $6,000 per month — for health care services.
  • A 97-year-old woman who used a walker and required 24-hour supervision was routinely receiving more than a dozen medications or supplements. She moved into the home last September, paying $3,750 per month in rent plus $3,700 per month for health care services.
  • A 95-year-old woman who moved into the home last September was suffering from memory loss, macular degeneration and confusion. She paid $3,750 per month in rent, plus $3,700 for health care services.
  • An 89-year-old woman who moved into the home in April 2018 was paying $3,500 in rent, plus $116 per day for health care services. In April 2020, she was admitted to a hospice program due to declining general health.

Porter’s attorneys are seeking a declaration from the court that the 39th Street house is neither an assisted living program nor a residential care facility. DIA’s position is that it has consistently required licenses of health care facilities and assisted living programs that are “operating in totality through the use of an associated home health agency.”

Porter declined to comment on the case when contacted Monday. On her website, she says she has been a registered nurse for more than 40 years and holds a master’s degree in health care administration. Court records show that in addition to running Sutton Senior Home and A-Plus, Porter also serves as a court-appointed guardian for several individuals in central Iowa.

The outcome of the Sutton case could have major implications for nursing facility regulation in Iowa. If the court rules that a company can bypass state licensing and inspections by having separate corporate entities handle the housing and the health care, other providers might take that same path.

John Hale owns the Hale Group with Terri Hale. (Photo courtesy of John and Terri Hale)

“This case provides an opportunity for legislators to step in and provide better guidance to regulatory agencies like the Department of Inspections and Appeals,” said John Hale, an Ankeny-based consultant who works on issues facing older Iowans. He noted that smaller, single-family types of houses offer a more appealing home-like setting.

“Many refer to this as the “Golden Girls” model, where people share a residence and pay for the services and supports that may be needed at any given time,” he said. “Large facilities seem like warehouses to many individuals and families, and they are looking for something smaller and more comfortable to meet their needs — something that looks and feels like a home, not an institution … Who can own and operate them, and under what circumstances, are policy questions that call for legislative action.”

In 2009, Dubuque Retirement Community, then home to 116 seniors, attempted to avoid state oversight and regulation after being repeatedly penalized by inspectors for poor-quality care. The owners of the facility announced plans to give up their state license as an assisted living center so the property could operate as an apartment complex subject only to landlord-tenant laws, while health care services were delivered by a wholly owned subsidiary that functioned as a home health agency.

The company indicated that by separating the housing component from the health care services, it would be able to provide the same care to the same seniors in the same building, but without a license and all of the attendant regulations and inspections. The Dubuque facility is now a fully licensed assisted living center operating under new ownership.

The post Elderly residents of unlicensed home pay up to $9,500 per month, state says appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch .

Comments / 1

Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Capital Dispatch

542
Followers
579
Post
151K+
Views
ABOUT

Iowa has long enjoyed a reputation for clean government. But what would happen if nobody was watching? The Iowa Capital Dispatch is a hard-hitting, independent news organization dedicated to connecting Iowans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Dispatch combines state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled commentary. We deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Iowans. We also believe that without strong community journalism, Iowans risk losing the government integrity and accountability they have long valued. The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Iowa Capital Dispatch retains editorial independence.

 https://iowacapitaldispatch.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ankeny, IA
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
Ankeny, IA
Government
City
Dubuque, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice Care#Home Care#Home Health#Assisted Living Facility#State#The Sutton Senior Home#Dia#Nurse#The Hale Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Iowa StatePosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

‘Help me’: Iowa nursing home that’s among the nation’s worst faces no state fines

A Sioux City nursing home where workers have allegedly ignored residents’ cries for help and waited 40 minutes to perform CPR on a resident with no pulse has been added to the list of the nation’s worst nursing homes. Although the owners of Countryside Healthcare Center of Sioux City are being cited for numerous, serious […] The post ‘Help me’: Iowa nursing home that’s among the nation’s worst faces no state fines appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
PoliticsPosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Workforce Development director subject of new open-records complaint

The Iowa Capital Dispatch has filed a formal complaint with the Iowa Public Information Board over Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend’s handling of public records requests. The news organization’s complaint centers on two separate requests for public records made with the agency in late April. The first, made on April 29, was for all […] The post Iowa Workforce Development director subject of new open-records complaint appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Arizona StatePosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Miller-Meeks and Arizona Democrat lead push to give vets free park access

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Iowa testified Tuesday before the House Natural Resources Committee hearing in support of bipartisan legislation that would give veterans and Gold Star families free lifetime access to national parks and public federal lands. “No one is more worthy of experiencing open access to the incredible places that these […] The post Miller-Meeks and Arizona Democrat lead push to give vets free park access appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Mental HealthPosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Center for School Mental Health leaders pledge teamwork after surprise announcement

Leaders of the new Center for School Mental Health met Tuesday with a state group responsible for the children’s mental health system and pledged collaboration on the $20 million project. It was the first such public meeting since the project’s announcement in late June, which stakeholders said took them by surprise and was planned specifically […] The post Center for School Mental Health leaders pledge teamwork after surprise announcement appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa StatePosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Ernst asks for more details about Iowa State Patrol mission to the border

The state should share more details about the state trooper mission to the border, U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst said Wednesday. “It would be nice to know what they’re engaged in, what agencies they’re working with and how our taxpayer dollars are being spent,” Ernst said on a call with Iowa reporters. Brendan Conley, communications director […] The post Ernst asks for more details about Iowa State Patrol mission to the border appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
EnvironmentPosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Green water is costing Iowans millions of greenbacks

When I think of Iowa, I think green. Driving across the state a few weeks ago, I was struck all over again by how, even as drought threatened, the landscape rushing by the car windows was a sea of verdant crops, grassy hills, prairie plants and leafy pockets of forest. What’s not as apparent from […] The post Green water is costing Iowans millions of greenbacks appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
RestaurantsPosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Gnats in whiskey, ham in a bucket and suspicious ‘poultry activity’

In the past month, state and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations, including week-old scrambled eggs, gnats floating in a whiskey bottle, a carton of ice cream submerged in a pan of raw chicken, and four-month-old sliced ham found stored in a bucket. Last week, the […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Gnats in whiskey, ham in a bucket and suspicious ‘poultry activity’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa StatePosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Reynolds: State trooper mission to Texas was funded by Iowa

Nearly 30 Iowa State Patrol officers are currently assisting at the U.S.-Mexico border in a trip financed by Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Monday. The state announced in June that it would send some Iowa state troopers to the border for two weeks, responding to a request for assistance from Texas and Arizona. The State Patrol did not say how many individuals would go, where they would be stationed or what they would be tasked to do while there.
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Nurse tells court Des Moines home for the elderly needs no license

A central Iowa nurse has acknowledged in court she is exploiting a potential gap in state regulation by using two separate corporations to provide housing and health care services for the elderly in an unlicensed setting. City and state officials, meanwhile, say jurisdictional issues have prevented them from sending fire-safety inspectors into the Des Moines […] The post Nurse tells court Des Moines home for the elderly needs no license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Grassley: Infrastructure bills need to fix locks and dams

U.S. Sen Chuck Grassley said Wednesday he expects Congress will include money in an infrastructure bill for renovation and expansion of locks and dams on the nation’s major rivers. “There’s not an infrastructure bill that’s come up that locks and dams have not been a part of,” Grassley, R-Iowa, said. His optimism came a day […] The post Grassley: Infrastructure bills need to fix locks and dams appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
POTUSPosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Economists tell farmers to go slow on carbon trading

Iowa farmers may want to wait to sell carbon credits until after the nation’s volatile political landscape settles down, an economist told an Iowa Farm Bureau Federation online gathering Wednesday. Farmers have been optimistic about the prospects of getting paid for plantings on their land that help sweep carbon from...
Iowa StatePosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa counties could see changes in property taxes to assist EMS departments

Before this month, some rural Iowans were facing the prospect of calling for an ambulance and having no one show up, emergency services officials said. That may change now that counties can ask voters to increase property taxes to support their emergency medical services departments.  Gov. Kim Reynolds signed Senate File 615, which now allows […] The post Iowa counties could see changes in property taxes to assist EMS departments appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
BusinessPosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Tri-state GOP governors give rosy outlook on economic recovery

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds joined the governors of South Dakota and Nebraska to discuss their states’ economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The three governors, all Republicans, touted their handling of the pandemic as a primary reason their economies have rebounded quickly. “We entered into the pandemic in a really strong position because of conservative […] The post Tri-state GOP governors give rosy outlook on economic recovery appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

USPS inspector general investigation targets mail delays in Baltimore and nationally

WASHINGTON — Baltimore has seen some of the worst delays of the U.S. Postal Service’s national delivery woes, and the Office of Inspector General is taking a deeper look at why the city’s mail service has been particularly sluggish. During a U.S. Senate hearing Tuesday on the Postal Service’s annual budget and the agency’s delivery issues, […] The post USPS inspector general investigation targets mail delays in Baltimore and nationally appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa StatePosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Harkin discusses bipartisanship, future of Iowa Democrats

Former U.S. Sen. Tom Harkin said Tuesday he does not believe the Americans with Disabilities Act could pass in today’s political climate and he held little hope for a compromise approach to the filibuster.  Harkin, during an interview on Iowa Public Radio’s “River to River” program, said he doesn’t think there’s enough bipartisanship in Congress […] The post Harkin discusses bipartisanship, future of Iowa Democrats appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Dubuque, IAPosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

City of Dubuque to help some residents pay for solar technology

A few Dubuque residents could get help to install solar panels on their homes through a city-funded pilot program approved this week. The program, Renew DBQ, comes a few months after Iowa lawmakers ended solar tax credits in the state. The Dubuque City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved contributions of $3,285 for each participant. The […] The post City of Dubuque to help some residents pay for solar technology appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
POTUSPosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

How the new, expanded federal child tax credit will work

WASHINGTON — The most ambitious part of the pandemic stimulus package signed by President Joe Biden earlier this year is about to hit the bank accounts of millions of U.S. parents. Starting next week and ending in December, the vast majority of U.S. households with children will begin receiving monthly payments as a result of changes […] The post How the new, expanded federal child tax credit will work appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
POTUSPosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

A federal investigation seeks to uncover the painful history of Native American boarding schools

WASHINGTON — The Native American children traveled on trains, thousands of miles from their homes, to Pennsylvania’s Carlisle Indian Industrial School in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Many had been forcibly taken from their parents and communities. Once there, they had to hand over their belongings, put on uniforms, cut off their braids, adopt […] The post A federal investigation seeks to uncover the painful history of Native American boarding schools appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Chuck Schumer: Congress should legalize weed on the federal level

WASHINGTON — The top Democrat in the U.S. Senate says decriminalizing marijuana at the federal level is a change that’s “long overdue,” and that he’s prioritizing that effort amid a growing number of states legalizing cannabis. To that end, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday unveiled a draft proposal for removing cannabis from the federal Controlled Substances […] The post Chuck Schumer: Congress should legalize weed on the federal level appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.

Comments / 1

Community Policy