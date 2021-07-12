Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Union, SC

Barbara Jo Jones Justice

By Dick Mangrum
wgog.com
 18 days ago

West Union, SC — Barbara Jo Justice, 85, went to the Kingdom of God on Sunday, July 11, 2021, under hospice care at home surrounded by her loving family. A native of Oconee County, S.C. born in Seneca, Barbara was the daughter of the late Robert Andrew Jones and Eunice Allen Jones. She was a graduate of Walhalla High School. Barbara retired from Sangamo Weston Ltd. after 31 years of dedicated honorable service. She was a faithful devoted member of the Fairview Church of God. Barbara always volunteered for many of the fund raisers for the community and the church. Barbara immensely enjoyed being a homemaker, caring for her children, cooking, helping the community and spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many friends.

wgog.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seneca, SC
County
Oconee County, SC
City
West Union, SC
City
Walhalla, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jo Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice Care#Andrew Jones#Sc#Walhalla High School#Sangamo Weston Ltd#Kent Justice#S C Flowers#Fairview Church Rd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Former longtime Sen. Carl Levin dies at 87

Former Sen. Carl Levin (D-Mich.), a 36-year veteran of the Senate and a key voice on military issues, has died at the age of 87. The Levin Center at Wayne State University in Detroit announced the late senator’s death Thursday evening, calling him "a dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, and life-long public servant.”
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden tells federal workers: Get vaccinated or submit to testing

President Biden on Thursday is directing all federal employees and onsite contractors to show that they are vaccinated or otherwise submit to regular coronavirus testing, a major step that will likely cause other private sector businesses to follow suit. Biden is also instructing his administration to apply similar standards to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy