Barbara Jo Jones Justice

West Union, SC — Barbara Jo Justice, 85, went to the Kingdom of God on Sunday, July 11, 2021, under hospice care at home surrounded by her loving family. A native of Oconee County, S.C. born in Seneca, Barbara was the daughter of the late Robert Andrew Jones and Eunice Allen Jones. She was a graduate of Walhalla High School. Barbara retired from Sangamo Weston Ltd. after 31 years of dedicated honorable service. She was a faithful devoted member of the Fairview Church of God. Barbara always volunteered for many of the fund raisers for the community and the church. Barbara immensely enjoyed being a homemaker, caring for her children, cooking, helping the community and spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many friends.