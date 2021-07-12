You won’t believe how cheap this iPad is at Staples

In this week’s Amazon Finds you arrive in style, comfort and on-trend. Our first item comes from our Man on the Strand, Tyler. You won’t believe the price for this double hammock. It comes with the tree straps while other brands sell those separately. It’s lightweight yet made strong enough for two people. Easy and fast setup and it folds into a small bag. Get it for $14 on Amazon. (Price increased since the writing of this segment from $14-to $17). This compact steamer, 1000-watt iron has a micro steam stainless-steel soleplate. The temperature is adjustable with consistent steam and has a button for bursts. You can use it vertically and it’s easy to pack as the handle folds flat. It comes with a travel pouch. Get this for $38 on Amazon. These standard-sized silk pillowcases are good for you hair and skin. The polyester satin creates less friction and reduces hair breakage than regular cotton ones. These come in a variety of colors. Get it for $9 on Amazon. Right now there’s a 15% coupon available. If you’re visiting relatives this summer, arrive and bet the coolest when you bring the Astro multi player game, It includes everything you need to play. Single or double play. This glows in the dark. Watch out, you could likely end up on TikTok as it is trending on there right now. Get it for $20 on Amazon.