Counting down the top 10 sports stories of the year for Simpson College with #8. The Storm men’s basketball team was on a hot streak, winning two of their last three games falling only to conference champion Dubuque, and were looking to defend their home court against a Loras squad looking for top seeding in the American Rivers Conference. Sophomore guard Andrew Curran was the star of the day, scoring 43 points and hitting the game-tying shot after the Storm trailed by two late in regulation and then the game winner with just .2 seconds remaining in overtime.