Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

People on unemployment now required to look for jobs as many claim they're still facing problems with unemployment site

Posted by 
FOX 43
FOX 43
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35XnD6_0audVrDi00

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The work search requirement has returned for people on unemployment in Pennsylvania as many businesses claim they are having trouble hiring enough staff. Meantime, criticism continues over the new unemployment website as many recipients claim they are still waiting to get paid.

Multiple unemployment recipients who reached out to FOX43 noted concern as they expressed they financially need to find a job equivalent in pay and benefits to the positions they lost during the pandemic. Others noted financial hurdles of child care and ongoing health concerns in returning to work during the pandemic.

Read more on PA's work search requirement

Lawmakers have been debating the work search requirement as far back as May as business owners have expressed frustrations over short staffing as more customers return with vaccinations rolling out.

PA Dept. of Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced in May the work search requirement would return in July.

"Work search will be turned on July 18 which means UC claimants will have to search for work the previous week, which would be the week of July 11th," Berrier said in May.

Berrier told lawmakers in May as well that the notion that people on unemployment are receiving a lot of money, and therefore don't want to work, isn't exactly the case.

"I think what really gets overlooks is that the average claimant receives $640 a week," she said. She later added, "this $640 a week is actually 50% of the average weekly wage in Pennsylvania."

The PA Dept of Labor provided the following answers to questions asked by FOX43:

What if you are self-employed and are in the process of opening your business again? Does that count as work search?

The requirement to complete work search is based on filing for unemployment benefits. Each week a person certifies that they have been unemployed, they will also need to certify that they completed work search activities. The requirements are the same for individuals who identify as self-employed.

What if your company is in the process of rehiring you? Can you provide that documentation as work search?

Individuals who have written recall dates from their employer are exempt from work search requirements.

Who , if anyone, is exempt from work search?

The full list of exemptions is at the bottom of page of the Pennsylvania Unemployment Compensation Handbook.

What happens if someone gets offered a job and turns it down? Do they lose their benefits?

An individual becomes ineligible for benefits if they decline suitable work without good cause. More information about refusing suitable work can be found here.

What is the top complaint you continue to receive about the rollout of the new website? Any more updates/fixes coming ahead?

Since the new unemployment system launched on June 8, L&I has issued nearly 1.2 million payments totaling more than $1.1 billion. Those numbers are consistent with the weekly claims and new claims that were filed on the old system, indicating the strong majority of people have successfully transitioned to using the new system.

What is the average time people are waiting to receive checks from the moment they file a new claim?

The majority of individuals filing for unemployment benefits are automatically approved by the system. Some individuals with complex cases that require manual review are waiting several weeks for determinations. The new unemployment system allows for staff to write nearly twice as many determinations each week, which is reducing the number of individuals awaiting determinations.

According to the PA Dept. of Labor & Industry website:

Can I be exempt from work search requirements?

Some individuals are exempt from the work search requirements and may not be asked this question. Exemptions include:

  • Individuals who receive work through a union hiring hall
  • Individuals on a Shared Work plan through their employer
  • Individuals in Trade Act training
  • Individuals attending a RESEA session for the week
  • Individuals who have written recall dates from their employer

If you are presented with the question, "Did you complete your required work searches and/or work search activities during the week beginning Sunday, [date], and ending with Saturday, [date]?" and are exempt, you will select "Yes." For more information about exemptions, please reference the Pennsylvania Unemployment Compensation Handbook.

Download the FOX43 app here.

Comments / 14

FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiring Hall#Now Look#Pa Dept#Labor Industry#Uc#The Pa Dept Of Labor#L I#The Pa Dept#Fox43
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Vaccines
Related
EconomyPosted by
The Hill

Initial unemployment claims fall by 24,000

New claims for unemployment insurance fell last week by 24,000, the Labor Department said Thursday. Initial jobless claims in the week ending July 24 decreased to 400,000. The previous week, there were a revised total of 424,000 initial claims. The total number of people receiving some type of unemployment benefits...
Personal FinancePosted by
CBS Baltimore

Unemployment Claimants Have More Time To Use State-Issued Debit Cards, Labor Officials Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marylanders who have received unemployment benefits have a few more months to use the money on state-issued debit cards, according to Maryland Department of Labor officials. Bank of America has extended the deadline for claimants to withdraw, transfer or spend any remaining funds on the debit cards from Sunday, Aug.1 to Friday, Oct. 1. After that, all cards will be deactivated. Bank of America has extended the deadline for claimants to withdraw, transfer, or use any remaining funds on their unemployment debit cards from Sunday, August 1 to Friday, October 1. For more information, please visit our FAQ's located at https://t.co/SxQ7jKGMr3 pic.twitter.com/Ejq7J51fQG — MD Department of Labor (@MD_Labor) July 28, 2021 The Maryland Division of Unemployment Insurance stopped paying benefits through the debit cards in May and transitioned to direct deposit and paper checks. Anyone who was sent a debit card and can’t find it is asked to call Bank of America customer service at 855-847-2029.
EconomyPosted by
Fatherly

20 Million More Americans Will Lose Their Unemployment Insurance

Come September, 20 million Americans will lose their unemployment insurance benefits that were given to them under the American Rescue Plan Act. While many millions of Americans who lived in red, GOP-run states were already cut off from their enhanced unemployment over the summer as lawmakers feigned concern about people not wanting to return to work because they were comfortably living on the government dole, in Democrat-led states, the enhanced federal unemployment insurance is still running. But in just a matter of months, that unemployment insurance will end. And the effects will be disastrous.
Public HealthPosted by
Q106.5

Some Unemployment Recipients Must Prove Pre-Pandemic Employment

Some people who collected unemployment during the pandemic now have to provide proof that they were employed prior to that period. I actually first heard of this yesterday as I was getting my hair cut. My stylist told me that the federal government was requiring her to prove that she was open before the pandemic guidelines forced her to close her doors. She wasn't sure how she was going to do that, since she owns the salon. It's not like she gets weekly paychecks, that she can provide for labor officials.
Pennsylvania StateWGAL

Unemployment fraud continues to be major problem in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Unemployment fraud continues to be a major problem across the United States, including Pennsylvania. Leaders from the Department of Labor and Industry and Pennsylvania State Police held a news conference Wednesday morning to discuss the unemployment fraud issues. "Since the pandemic began last year, fraudsters have gotten...
Economykrcgtv.com

State releases federal unemployment overpayment waiver information

The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DOLIR) announced a way for people to apply for a waiver of overpaid federal unemployment benefits. DOLIR's Division of Employment Security (DES) mailed out information to claimants last week. People can find a link under the "Correspondence" tab of UInteract, Missouri's online unemployment benefits service.
Colorado StateKDVR.com

8,100 Colorado unemployment claims are unresolved

DENVER (KDVR) — There are about 8,100 unemployment claims on hold with the state of Colorado as investigators work to determine which are legitimate and which are fraud. It’s the first time the state has acknowledged how many people may be sitting in limbo. Many of these cases may turn...
Allegheny County, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Renters Behind On Rent During Pandemic May Have Access To Millions To Pay Off Debts

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The moratorium on rental evictions comes to an end Saturday, and that could put thousands of Pennsylvanians at risk of losing their homes. But as money editor Jon Delano reports, there are millions of federal dollars still unspent and available to help renters. “There is enough money in the emergency rental and utility assistance space right now that eviction should be a last resort,” said Meg Snead, the Pennsylvania acting secretary of the Department of Human Services. Since March, Pennsylvania has allocated $847 million to help renters pay rent if they lost their ability to pay because of...
Economywallstreetwindow.com

Weekly Initial Claims for Unemployment Benefits May Be Plateauing Again – Robert Hughes

Initial claims for regular state unemployment insurance totaled 419,000 for the week ending July 17, a rise of 51,000 from the previous week’s tally of 368,000 (see first chart). The revised results suggest weekly initial claims may be plateauing around the 400,000 level. Over the last six weeks, claims have averaged 395,833 with three above the average and three below, and a high of 419,000 and a low of 368,000.
EconomyPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Major change coming to unemployment benefits

The Employment Development Department (EDD) announced a huge change to it's two-step process, that unlocks payments for thousands of people who have gone some time without it. When applying to receive unemployment benefits, you must under-go a two-step process. The first step involves state officials determining whether or not a person is eligible for the The post Major change coming to unemployment benefits appeared first on KESQ.

Comments / 14

Community Policy