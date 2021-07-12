Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

France to make Covid-19 vaccines mandatory for health workers

By Charlene Rodrigues
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 17 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2afjfl_0audVQaD00

France is set to make Covid-19 vaccinations compulsory for health workers, French media reported on Monday, ahead of a televised address by the country’s president, Emmanuel Macron.

BFM TV said Mr Macron would also announce the mandatory use of a health pass to attend large scale events or venues, which might be an incentive for people to get a jab.

The online anti-vaccine movement has thrived in France, yet authorities have banked on convincing enough people, including medical staff, to get voluntarily inoculated.

In recent weeks, a slowdown in vaccination rates and a sharp upturn in new infections due to the delta variant has forced the government to rethink its policy for health workers.

France has gone from more than 400,000 first injections per day at the end of May to about 165,000 per day now.

Covid infections fell from 42,000 a day in mid-April to less than 2,000 in late June. But the numbers have crept back up again since late June, at nearly 4,000 per day.

If restrictions were not introduced, France could see up to 20,000 new cases per day by the end of July, epidemiologists have warned.

Mandatory vaccination, although restricted only to health care workers and other professionals who come into contact with vulnerable people, is not widespread in Europe and Mr Macron had previously ruled it out for France.

Additional reporting by agencies.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

194K+
Followers
93K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccines#French#Bfm Tv#Mr Macron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
WorldVoice of America

Bhutan Fully Vaccinates 90% of Eligible Population Against COVID: UNICEF

The Himalayan country of Bhutan, with a population of about 800,000, has fully vaccinated 90% of its eligible citizens against COVID-19, according to UNICEF. More than 2,400 health workers fanned out from July 20 to July 26 to administer second doses, said a release Tuesday from the U.N. Children’s Fund.
Public Healthpncguam.com

Public Health will continue to push COVID-19 vaccinations

Public Health will be making a big push to vaccinate children for the upcoming school year. But at the same time, they will continue to push COVID-19 vaccinations to get as many people vaccinated as possible against the virus. Department of Public Health and Social Services Acting Chief Public Health...
Public HealthBirmingham Star

Italy authorizes Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for teens

ROME, July 28 (Xinhua) -- Italy has authorized the Moderna Spikevax coronavirus vaccine for minors aged between 12 and 17, the country's health authority said on Wednesday. The decision came after European Union Medicines Agency (EMA) on July 23 had recommended extending the use of the vaccine to this age group.
Public HealthInternational Business Times

France Lashes Out At 'Discriminatory' England Quarantine Rule

France said on Thursday it failed to understand why it was exempt from a new rule allowing fully-vaccinated European Union citizens to enter England without having to quarantine. From next week, travellers fully jabbed with a vaccine approved by the US Food and Drug Administration or the European Medicines Agency...
Public HealthTelegraph

Covid vaccines have prevented 60,000 deaths in England, PHE says

Data from Public Health England estimates that Covid-19 vaccinations prevented 22 million infections and 60,000 deaths. A record 1.3 million people in England and Wales were told to self-isolate in the past week. France called the UK's quarantine rules discriminatory and excessive, as the Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab confirmed the...
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

COVID-19, Delta Strain Worries Health Officials

The SARS-CoV-2 virus has mutated, and scientists were able to identify several strains. Each variant has its own characteristics, and to identify them easier, the international community of scientists decided to name them Greek names. More than 25.2% of the world population has received one of the available COBID-19 vaccines, meaning that 3.42 billion doses have already been administered. The statistics also show that, unfortunately, countries with a low income have not benefited from the same accessibility to the lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines, and just 1% of the people from those countries got at least one shot.
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Grant Shapps says mainland France has variant problem as Paris attacks travel quarantine ‘madness’

Transport secretary Grant Shapps has defended France’s status on the UK’s amber plus travel list – insisting that the Beta Covid variant is a problem in mainland France.The government has been accused of sowing confusion after Mr Shapps’ cabinet colleague Dominic Raab said the move was down to the prevalence of the Beta variant “in particular” in the French island of La Reunion – 6,000 miles from Paris.The French government said keeping quarantine rules for travellers coming from France was “scientifically unsound”, while Brittany Ferries said it “madness” to base the policy on the Indian Ocean island.“It would be like France...
Public HealthPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

The Latest: European Union trumpets vaccination rate

BRUSSELS — The European Union’s chief executive says the 27-nation bloc has achieved its goal of providing at least one coronavirus vaccine shot to 70% of all adults, but she’s urging people to protect themselves against the fast-spreading delta variant. The EU, home to around 450 million people, was widely...
Public Healthctnewsonline.com

Fight racism, get vaccinated

Black Americans are three times as likely as whites to get COVID-19, and twice as likely to die from it. Still, with the Delta variant on the march, Black vaccination rates remain lower than for whites. Why is that, and what can we do about it?. Black Americans are particularly...
Public Healthkentlive.news

Around 3,000 people in hospital with Covid as number doubles

The numbers in hospital with Covid-19 have doubled in two weeks - with 565 people admitted in just one day. The figure is the highest since April, reports The Mirror, and the number of deaths has risen by more than 60 per cent. There have been 192 more deaths since...
Pharmaceuticalsthebossmagazine.com

Here Come the Vaccine Mandates

Vaccinations are the way out of the COVID-19 pandemic. They are what will turn a world-disrupting catastrophe into a nuisance. This is not news and should not be controversial. This has been clear since the pandemic reached global proportions. Where things get controversial is when it comes to vaccine mandates....
Industryinvesting.com

EU begins real-time review of Sanofi-GSK COVID-19 vaccine

(Reuters) -Europe's drug regulator said on Tuesday it had started a real-time review of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by French drugmaker Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) and Britain's GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), the fifth shot currently under such a review. The decision to start the "rolling review" of the vaccine, Vidprevtyn, was based on preliminary...
Public HealthShropshire Star

Bhutan fully vaccinates 90% of eligible adults within a week

The country is home to nearly 800,000 people. The Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan has fully vaccinated 90% of its eligible adult population within just seven days, its health ministry said. The tiny country, wedged between India and China and home to nearly 800,000 people, began giving out second doses on...
Public HealthCleveland News - Fox 8

Health experts keeping an eye on new lambda COVID-19 variant

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — With health experts sending warnings about COVID-19‘s delta variant, another new variant to the south is already on their radar as well. World health officials have signaled the lambda variant as the latest version of the virus, and though it hasn’t been categorized it as a “variant of concern” yet, that could change as experts learn more.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

India’s first Covid patient tests positive again

A medical student from the Indian state of Kerala, who was the first in India to test positive for Covid-19, has been infected with the virus again, officials said. The 20-year-old student, from Kerala’s Thrissur district, tested positive for a second time when she took the RT-PCR test before a flight to India’s national capital Delhi. She told The New Indian Express: “The antigen test was negative but the RT-PCR came back positive. I only have mild symptoms and am currently under home isolation.”Thrissur district medical officer Dr KJ Reena said that none of the student’s family members have tested...
Public HealthMetro International

EU regulator reviewing Moderna COVID shot for auto-immune blood condition

(Reuters) – Europe’s drug regulator said on Wednesday it had assessed nine cases of an auto-immune blood condition following vaccination with Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 shot, but no “clear causal relationship” could be established between the two. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said its safety committee would continue to monitor for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy