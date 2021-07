Pokemon Journeys: The Series updated fans on what dawn has been doing since she traveled with Ash Ketchum during the Diamond and Pearl era of the anime! The newest era of the anime has been one of the best in the franchise yet as not only are Ash and hero Goh exploring every past region seen in the anime thus far, but we have gotten some major returns from fan favorite characters throughout the series as well. This includes some of Ash's best friends and travelling companions, and now Dawn has made her return to the series as well.