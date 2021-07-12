Lyndsey McKenna

Cancel
From a sun-drenched spot outside Electric Lady Studios, Jack Antonoff and company perform intimate revisions of songs from their forthcoming album, Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night. Fans Will Almost Certainly Recognize Taylor Swift's New Single. ,. Taylor Swift's latest music is a rerecorded version of her hit: "Love...

Musicpublicradiotulsa.org

Scott Saloway

Jack Antonoff has become one of the most in-demand collaborators in music, with credits on the latest albums by Taylor Swift, Lorde, St. Vincent and many others. His work has taken him all over the world, but he never strays too far from his home — at least in his songwriting.
MusicGenius

Read All The Lyrics To Bleachers’ New Album ‘Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night’

While Jack Antonoff has spent the last few years crafting hits alongside stars like Taylor Swift, Lorde, and Lana Del Rey, he put his indie pop group Bleachers on the back burner. Now, the group is back with the release of its third album, Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night. The 10-track project includes features from Lana Del Rey and Bruce Springsteen, and is Bleachers' first full-length album of original material since 2017’s Gone Now.
MusicNPR

Jack Antonoff And Bruce Springsteen Head Home To Jersey On Bleachers' 'Chinatown'

Jack Antonoff is a producer and writer for some of the biggest names in music - Taylor Swift, Lorde, St. Vincent, Lana Del Rey. Those are just his collaborations on records that came out this year. He still found time to record his own album with a band called Bleachers. It's coming out tomorrow, and it's called "Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night." He told me he's especially proud of this song, "Chinatown."
MusicVulture

How Jack Antonoff Found That Moment of Musical Clarity on the New Bleachers Album

“All these things are designed to be little worlds in themselves and read into. Every Easter egg is probably real.” — Jack Antonoff. Since starting Switched on Pop back in 2014, we’ve had countless hours of conversation with artists such as Taylor Swift, Lorde, and Lana Del Ray that have been soundtracked by the production work of Jack Antonoff. When we wrote a book about 21st-century pop, we devoted a chapter to the song “We Are Young,” by his band fun. He is, going back those seven years to our launch, one of the artists we’ve most wanted to interview — and so, on the occasion of a new album by his band Bleachers called Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night, we finally sat down with him to hear about how he approaches his own work.
Musicinterviewmagazine.com

Tom Odell is Listening to Lorde, Nina Simone, and Bob Dylan

This is “Add to Queue,” our attempt to sort through the cacophony of music floating in the algorithmic atmosphere by consulting the experts themselves. Our favorite musicians tell us about their favorite music—the sad, the happy, the dinner party-y, the songs they want played at their funeral. In this edition, we speak with the English singer-songwriter Tom Odell on the occasion of the release of his fourth studio album monsters, and his recently announced 2022 North American tour. From Radiohead and Lorde to Olivia Rodrigo and Bob Dylan, Odell tells us everything he’s blasting this summer.
Musicinews.co.uk

Album reviews: Prince – Welcome 2 America and Bleachers – Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night

When Prince died in 2016, he left any number of unreleased works in his vault (a literal vault seems like a very Prince thing to have had). Welcome 2 America is one such album, a collection of 12 songs he didn’t even bother releasing when they were recorded in 2010 – although why he felt that the world at large couldn’t handle a swooning, grooving polemic such as this but that we could handle endless noodling jazz funk albums is beyond me.
Musicpapermag.com

Emily Lind's New Music Video Feels Like a Lost Vacation

Much of Emily Lind's new music video for her single "Tantra Practice" was filmed on a pink children's camcorder. These grainy fragments of footage suit the lo-fi, atmospheric song, the lyrics of which the musician and actress describes to PAPER as "a collection of memories." She wrote them while on vacation during the pandemic, attempting to describe the sense of "distance which has been a familiar feeling to me, and I'm sure many, this past year."
