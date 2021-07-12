Lyndsey McKenna

“All these things are designed to be little worlds in themselves and read into. Every Easter egg is probably real.” — Jack Antonoff. Since starting Switched on Pop back in 2014, we’ve had countless hours of conversation with artists such as Taylor Swift, Lorde, and Lana Del Ray that have been soundtracked by the production work of Jack Antonoff. When we wrote a book about 21st-century pop, we devoted a chapter to the song “We Are Young,” by his band fun. He is, going back those seven years to our launch, one of the artists we’ve most wanted to interview — and so, on the occasion of a new album by his band Bleachers called Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night, we finally sat down with him to hear about how he approaches his own work.