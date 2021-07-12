Cancel
Kent, WA

Federal Way man injured in Kent crash along Highway 167

By Steve Hunter, News
kentreporter.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 25-year-old Federal Way man was injured after he rolled his car along northbound Highway 167 in Kent, exited the vehicle and then was struck by another vehicle. The Federal Way man was driving at about 2:43 a.m. Sunday, July 11 on the freeway near State Route 516 when his 2015 Ford Focus left the roadway, struck the barrier and continued rolling until it landed in the HOV lane, according to the Washington State Patrol. The man exited his car and stood near the front left side.

